Sports On TV Apr 8, 2020 5 hrs ago Schedule subject to change and/or blackoutsThursday, April 9AUTO RACING6 p.m.NBCSN — eSports iRacing: Short Track Challenge, virtual Martinsville Speedway NBA BASKETBALL6 p.m.ESPN2 — NBA 2K Players Tournament: Quarterfinals --- Tags April Nba Basketball6 Sport Basketball Schedule Tournament Subject Nba COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS "> This Week's Circulars Obituaries Van Buer, Donna Holesinger, Elsie Wright, Kristeen Bess, Frederick "Rocky" Mac Learn, Robert "> Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesADM: Clinton plant has four COVID-19 casesMan dies after being shot by police during high-speed chaseYWCA announces its women of achievementClinton parks close this afternoon: PROCLAMATION ATTACHEDPurina and Clinton Humane Society give back to pet ownersClinton mayor says CPD will enforce governor's proclamationFulton woman creates masks for health care workersWhiteside County battling COVID-19 virus head onGov. Reynolds: This week is critical. Stay homeCRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.