(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, June 20

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TCU vs. Oral Roberts, Game 9, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 10, Omaha, Neb.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — 2023 Draft Combine: From Phoenix

6:30 p.m.

TBS — Atlanta at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

TBS — LA Dodgers at LA Angels

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Iceland vs. Portugal, Group J, Reykjavík, Iceland

FS2 — International Friendly: Germany vs. Colombia, Gelsenkirchen, Germany

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Estonia vs. Belgium, Group F, Tallinn, Estonia (Taped)

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Dallas

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Minnesota at Los Angeles

NBATV — Connecticut at Seattle

