Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, July 2
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Collingwood

AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria

BOXING
7 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank: Jose Pedraza vs. Mikkel LesPierre (Junior Welterweights), Las Vegas

GOLF
2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — America's Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.

ESPN — Doosan at Kiwoom

4:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN — LG at Samsung

RUGBY
4:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Sydney at Melbourne

SOCCER (MEN'S)
11:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Sheffield United

1:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: FC Heidenheim 1846 at Werder Bremen, Relegation Playoff, First Leg

2:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester City

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
9 a.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Challenge Cup: Washington vs. North Carolina, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)

TENNIS
7 a.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin

11 a.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin ---

