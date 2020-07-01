|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Thursday, July 2
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Collingwood
|AUTO RACING
|3:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria
|BOXING
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank: Jose Pedraza vs. Mikkel LesPierre (Junior Welterweights), Las Vegas
|GOLF
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN — Doosan at Kiwoom
|4:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN — LG at Samsung
|RUGBY
|4:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Sydney at Melbourne
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|11:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Sheffield United
|1:20 p.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga: FC Heidenheim 1846 at Werder Bremen, Relegation Playoff, First Leg
|2:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester City
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|9 a.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Challenge Cup: Washington vs. North Carolina, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)
|TENNIS
|7 a.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin
|11 a.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin ---
