|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, April 28
|AUTO RACING
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — World of Outlaws iRacing: The eDirt Racing Shootout, virtual Eldora Speedway ---
|Wednesday, April 29
|AUTO RACING
|6 p.m.
FS1 — Wednesday Night iRacing Series ---
Thursday, April 30 ---
|Friday, May 1
|HORSE RACING
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live! ---
|Saturday, May 2
|HORSE RACING
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live! ---
|Sunday, May 3
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live! ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.