|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, February 8
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|5 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Clemson
|5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Marquette at UConn
|6 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Michigan St.
CBSSN — Rhode Island at VCU
ESPN — Kentucky at South Carolina
ESPN2 — Auburn at Arkansas
ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at TCU
SECN — LSU at Texas A&M
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Boston College
|7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Villanova at St. John's
|8 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Northwestern
CBSSN — Butler at Creighton
ESPN — Illinois at Purdue
ESPN2 — Michigan at Penn St.
ESPNU — Wichita St. at UCF
SECN — Missouri at Vanderbilt
|9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pacific at Southern Cal
|10 p.m.
CBSSN — Colorado St. at Nevada
ESPN2 — UCLA at Stanford
ESPNU — St. Mary's (Cal) at Santa Clara
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Brooklyn
|9 p.m.
TNT — Milwaukee at LA Lakers
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|10:20 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Palmeiras vs. Al Ahly, Semifinal, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|2 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Burnley
|TENNIS
|2 a.m.
TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds
|4 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds ---
