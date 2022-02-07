Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, February 8
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Clemson

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at UConn

6 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Michigan St.

CBSSN — Rhode Island at VCU

ESPN — Kentucky at South Carolina

ESPN2 — Auburn at Arkansas

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at TCU

SECN — LSU at Texas A&M

7 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Boston College

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at St. John's

8 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Northwestern

CBSSN — Butler at Creighton

ESPN — Illinois at Purdue

ESPN2 — Michigan at Penn St.

ESPNU — Wichita St. at UCF

SECN — Missouri at Vanderbilt

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pacific at Southern Cal

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Colorado St. at Nevada

ESPN2 — UCLA at Stanford

ESPNU — St. Mary's (Cal) at Santa Clara

NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Brooklyn

9 p.m.

TNT — Milwaukee at LA Lakers

SOCCER (MEN'S)
10:20 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Palmeiras vs. Al Ahly, Semifinal, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

2 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Burnley

TENNIS
2 a.m.

TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds ---

