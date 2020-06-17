Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, June 18
BOXING
7 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank: Jose Pedraza vs. Mikkel LesPierre (Super Lightweights), Las Vegas

HORSE RACING
7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — IHR: The Royal Ascot, Day 3, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England

12 p.m.

FS2 — America's Day at the Races

GOLF
10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, First Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, First Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.

ESPN — KT at SK

4:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN — Doosan at LG

NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NBA2K League

RUGBY
4:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Brisbane at Newcastle

5 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 — NRL: Melbourne at Penrith ---

