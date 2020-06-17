|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Thursday, June 18
|BOXING
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank: Jose Pedraza vs. Mikkel LesPierre (Super Lightweights), Las Vegas
|HORSE RACING
|7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — IHR: The Royal Ascot, Day 3, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England
|12 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
|GOLF
|10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, First Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, First Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN — KT at SK
|4:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN — Doosan at LG
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NBA2K League
|RUGBY
|4:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Brisbane at Newcastle
|5 a.m. (Friday)
FS1 — NRL: Melbourne at Penrith ---
