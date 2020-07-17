|Saturday, July 18
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Richmond
|10 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Carlton
|12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — AFL: Melbourbe at Hawthorn
|3:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — AFL: West Coast at Fremantle
|AUTO RACING
|4:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
|7:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Qualifying, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
|2 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The My Bariatric Solutions 300, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
|4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IMSA: The Cadillac Grand Prix Of Sebring, Sebring International Raceway, Highlands County, Fla.
|7 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Vankor 350, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
|7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: Iowa IndyCar 250's Race 2, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa
|9:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis (taped)
|BEACH VOLLEYBALL
|2:30 p.m.
NBC — AVP: The Champions Cup Series, Long Beach, Calif.
|GOLF
|11:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio
|2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio
HORSE RACING:
|12 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|4 p.m.
NBC — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Haskell Invitational, Monmouth Park, Oceanport, N.J.
|KBO BASEBALL
|3:55 a.m.
ESPN — Kiwoom at SK
|2:55 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN — Doosan at Kia
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|4 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|MLB BASEBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer Camp: NY Mets at NY Yankees
MLBN — Summer Camp: NY Mets at NY Yankees
|RUGBY
|2 a.m.
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Auckland at Wellington
|2:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Newcastle at Sydney
|4:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Parramatta at Manly Warringah
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Dunedin at Hamilton
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|10 a.m.
ESPN — Serie A: Atalanta at Hellas Verona
|11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Burnley at Norwich City
|12 p.m.
ESPN — Serie A: Sassuolo at Cagliari
|7 p.m.
ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Portland vs. Houston, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: LA FC vs. LA Galaxy, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|9 a.m.
CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: Houston vs. Utah, Quarterfinal, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: Washington vs. Sky Blue FC, Quarterfinal, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 2: Semifinals, Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 1, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 2
|11 a.m.
ESPN2 — WTT: Orange County vs. Orlando, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
|13 p.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 2
|3 p.m.
CBSSN — WTT: Washington vs. Philadelphia, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
|5 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 2: 3rd Places & Finals, Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 2, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 3 ---
|Sunday, July 19
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|3:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: West Coast at Fremantle
|AUTO RACING
|8:05 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
|11 a.m.
FOX — NHRA: Indianapolis Drag Race II, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis
|2 p.m.
NBC — MotoGP: The Spanish Grand Prix, Circuito de Jerez, De La Fontera, Spain (taped)
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The O'Reilly Auto Parts 500, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
|BEACH VOLLEYBALL
|3:30 p.m.
NBC — AVP: The Champions Cup Series, Long Beach, Calif.
|GOLF
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio
|2:30 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio
HORSE RACING:
|12 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|KBO BASEBALL
|2:55 a.m.
ESPN — Doosan at Kia
|LACROSSE (MEN'S)
|12p.m.
ESPN2 — MLL: Chesapeake vs. New York, Annapolis, Md.
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLL: Denver vs. philadelphia, Annapolis, Md.
|MLB BASEBALL
|5 p.m.
MLBN — Summer Camp: Philadelphia at NY Yankees
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Summer Camp: Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|7:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Bournemouth
|10 a.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Sampdoria at Parma
NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham
|12:25 p.m.
ESPN — Serie A: Torino at Fiorentina
|7 p.m.
FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: Chicago vs. San Jose, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL: Reno 1868 FC at Sacramento Republic FC
|9:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: Seattle vs. Vancouver, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: OL Reign vs. Chicago, Quarterfinal, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)
|TENNIS
|5 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 2: 3rd Places & Finals, Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 2, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 3
|12 p.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 3
|12:30 p.m.
CBS — WTT: Washington vs. Vegas, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
|5 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 3 -
