Saturday, January 15
AUTO RACING
9 p.m.

USA — AMA Supercross: Round 2, Oakland, Calif.

BOXING
9 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Joe Smith Jr. vs. Steve Geffrard (Light-Heavyweights), Verona, N.Y.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
11 a.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Michigan St.

ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Kansas St.

FOX — Creighton at Xavier

FS1 — Seton Hall at Marquette

11:30 a.m.

USA — Dayton at Duquesne

12 p.m.

ESPN — Tennessee at Kentucky

SECN — Florida at South Carolina

1 p.m.

ABC — NC State at Duke

BTN — Rutgers at Maryland

CBS — West Virginia at Kansas

ESPN2 — Arkansas at LSU

1:30 p.m.

USA — Fordham at St. Louis

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Furman at Chattanooga

ESPN — Florida St. at Syracuse

2:30 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri

3 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at TCU

PAC-12N — California at Washington St.

3:30 p.m.

USA — Rhode Island at UMass

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Nevada at Air Force

ESPN — Oklahoma St. at Baylor

ESPNU — Missouri St. at Valparaiso

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — Boise St. at New Mexico

5 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Georgia

PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington

SECN — Alabama at Mississippi St.

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Indiana St.

ESPNU — UCF at South Florida

7 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Houston at Tulsa

PAC-12N — Utah at Arizona

7:30 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Mississippi

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Tarleton St. at Grand Canyon

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Colorado at Arizona St.

9:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA

10 p.m.

CBSSN — BYU at San Francisco

FS1 — Oregon at Southern Cal

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.

CBSSN — Hula Bowl: KAI vs. AINA, Orlando, Fla.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
5 p.m.

BTN — Notre Dame at Ohio St.

GOLF
5:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship, Third Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia (Taped)

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu

1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Singapore International Championship, Final Round, Tampines Course, Singapore (Taped)

5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship, Final Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia (Taped)

HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN'S)
11 a.m.

ESPNEWS — NLL: Albany at Philadelphia

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

NBATV — LA Lakers at Denver

NFL FOOTBALL
330 p.m.

NBC — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Las Vegas at Cincinnati

7 p.m.

CBS — AFC Wild Card Playoff: New England at Buffalo

NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.

NHLN — Washington at NY Islanders

6 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at St. Louis

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze (Featherweights), Las Vegas

ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
5 p.m.

FS2 — Playoff: Indios de Mayagüez vs. Criollos de Caguas, Final Game 1

RUGBY
9 a.m.

CNBC — European Champions Cup Group Stage: Leicester at Connacht

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
11:30 a.m.

CNBC — FIS: World Cup, Park City, Utah (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)
9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Watford at Newcastle United

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Aston Villa ---

Sunday, January 16
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
11 a.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.

FS1 — Butler at Villanova

12 p.m.

ESPN — Cincinnati at Wichita St.

1 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Minnesota

3:30 p.m.

FOX — Georgetown at St. John's

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Holy Cross at Colgate

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Boston College

CBSSN — Saint Louis at Dayton

12 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at LSU

1 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami

CBSSN — Villanova at Marquette

FS1 — Indiana at Purdue

PAC-12N — Stanford at Utah

2 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee

ESPNU — South Florida at UCF

SECN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Carolina at Arkansas

3 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at NC State

CBSSN — American U. at Bucknell

4 p.m.

ESPN — Michigan at Maryland

SECN — Auburn at Texas A&M

5 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Virginia Tech

BTN — Nebraska at Iowa

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
2 p.m.

ABC — Alabama at Florida

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at California

COLLEGE WRESTLING
3 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Illinois

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Rutgers at Penn St.

GOLF
5:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship, Final Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia (Taped)

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Geico Showcase: Westtown (Pa.) vs. Gill St. Bernards (N.J.), Springfield, Mass.

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Geico Showcase: Compass Prep (Ariz.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.), Springfield, Mass.

HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
2 p.m.

NBATV — Salt Lake City at Birmingham

NFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

FOX — NFC Wild Card Playoff: Philadelphia at Tampa Bay

3:30 p.m.

CBS — NFC Wild Card Playoff: San Francisco at Dallas

7:15 p.m.

NBC — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Pittsburgh at Kansas City

NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.

NHLN — Vancouver at Washington

ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
5 p.m.

FS2 — Playoff: Criollos de Caguas vs. Indios de Mayagüez, Final Game 2

RODEO
2 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Tractor Supply Co. Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Chicago

7 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Tractor Supply Co. Invitational, Championship Round, Chicago (Taped)

RUGBY
2 p.m.

CNBC — European Champions Cup Group Stage: Ulster at Northampton (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford at Liverpool

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao, Final, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
8:30 a.m.

CNBC — FASL: Reading at Arsenal

TENNIS
6 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia ---

