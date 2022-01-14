|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, January 15
|AUTO RACING
|9 p.m.
USA — AMA Supercross: Round 2, Oakland, Calif.
|BOXING
|9 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Joe Smith Jr. vs. Steve Geffrard (Light-Heavyweights), Verona, N.Y.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|11 a.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Michigan St.
ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Kansas St.
FOX — Creighton at Xavier
FS1 — Seton Hall at Marquette
|11:30 a.m.
USA — Dayton at Duquesne
|12 p.m.
ESPN — Tennessee at Kentucky
SECN — Florida at South Carolina
|1 p.m.
ABC — NC State at Duke
BTN — Rutgers at Maryland
CBS — West Virginia at Kansas
ESPN2 — Arkansas at LSU
|1:30 p.m.
USA — Fordham at St. Louis
|2 p.m.
CBSSN — Furman at Chattanooga
ESPN — Florida St. at Syracuse
|2:30 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri
|3 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at TCU
PAC-12N — California at Washington St.
|3:30 p.m.
USA — Rhode Island at UMass
|4 p.m.
CBSSN — Nevada at Air Force
ESPN — Oklahoma St. at Baylor
ESPNU — Missouri St. at Valparaiso
|4:30 p.m.
FS1 — Boise St. at New Mexico
|5 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia Tech
ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Georgia
PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington
SECN — Alabama at Mississippi St.
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Indiana St.
ESPNU — UCF at South Florida
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at North Carolina
ESPN2 — Houston at Tulsa
PAC-12N — Utah at Arizona
|7:30 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Mississippi
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Tarleton St. at Grand Canyon
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Colorado at Arizona St.
|9:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA
|10 p.m.
CBSSN — BYU at San Francisco
FS1 — Oregon at Southern Cal
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|11 a.m.
CBSSN — Hula Bowl: KAI vs. AINA, Orlando, Fla.
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
|5 p.m.
BTN — Notre Dame at Ohio St.
|GOLF
|5:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship, Third Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia (Taped)
|6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu
|1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Singapore International Championship, Final Round, Tampines Course, Singapore (Taped)
|5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship, Final Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia (Taped)
|HORSE RACING
|1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|LACROSSE (MEN'S)
|11 a.m.
ESPNEWS — NLL: Albany at Philadelphia
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
NBATV — LA Lakers at Denver
|NFL FOOTBALL
|330 p.m.
NBC — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Las Vegas at Cincinnati
|7 p.m.
CBS — AFC Wild Card Playoff: New England at Buffalo
|NHL HOCKEY
|1 p.m.
NHLN — Washington at NY Islanders
|6 p.m.
NHLN — Toronto at St. Louis
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|6 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze (Featherweights), Las Vegas
|ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
|5 p.m.
FS2 — Playoff: Indios de Mayagüez vs. Criollos de Caguas, Final Game 1
|RUGBY
|9 a.m.
CNBC — European Champions Cup Group Stage: Leicester at Connacht
|SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
|11:30 a.m.
CNBC — FIS: World Cup, Park City, Utah (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Watford at Newcastle United
|11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Aston Villa ---
|Sunday, January 16
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|11 a.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.
FS1 — Butler at Villanova
|12 p.m.
ESPN — Cincinnati at Wichita St.
|1 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Minnesota
|3:30 p.m.
FOX — Georgetown at St. John's
|5 p.m.
CBSSN — Holy Cross at Colgate
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|11 a.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Boston College
CBSSN — Saint Louis at Dayton
|12 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at LSU
|1 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami
CBSSN — Villanova at Marquette
FS1 — Indiana at Purdue
PAC-12N — Stanford at Utah
|2 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee
ESPNU — South Florida at UCF
SECN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — South Carolina at Arkansas
|3 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at NC State
CBSSN — American U. at Bucknell
|4 p.m.
ESPN — Michigan at Maryland
SECN — Auburn at Texas A&M
|5 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Virginia Tech
BTN — Nebraska at Iowa
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
|2 p.m.
ABC — Alabama at Florida
|4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at California
|COLLEGE WRESTLING
|3 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Illinois
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — Rutgers at Penn St.
|GOLF
|5:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship, Final Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia (Taped)
|5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu
|HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Geico Showcase: Westtown (Pa.) vs. Gill St. Bernards (N.J.), Springfield, Mass.
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Geico Showcase: Compass Prep (Ariz.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.), Springfield, Mass.
|HORSE RACING
|1:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|2 p.m.
NBATV — Salt Lake City at Birmingham
|NFL FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
FOX — NFC Wild Card Playoff: Philadelphia at Tampa Bay
|3:30 p.m.
CBS — NFC Wild Card Playoff: San Francisco at Dallas
|7:15 p.m.
NBC — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Pittsburgh at Kansas City
|NHL HOCKEY
|1 p.m.
NHLN — Vancouver at Washington
|ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
|5 p.m.
FS2 — Playoff: Criollos de Caguas vs. Indios de Mayagüez, Final Game 2
|RODEO
|2 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Tractor Supply Co. Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Chicago
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Tractor Supply Co. Invitational, Championship Round, Chicago (Taped)
|RUGBY
|2 p.m.
CNBC — European Champions Cup Group Stage: Ulster at Northampton (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|8 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Brentford at Liverpool
|12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao, Final, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|8:30 a.m.
CNBC — FASL: Reading at Arsenal
|TENNIS
|6 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.