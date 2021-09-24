|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, September 25
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Playoffs: Melbourne vs. Western, Grand Final, Burswood, Australia
|AUTO RACING
|3:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia
|6:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia
|2 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Long Beach Circuit, Long Beach, Calif.
|4 p.m.
NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: From Long Beach Circuit, Long Beach, Calif.
|6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 302, Playoffs Round of 12, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|11 a.m.
ABC — Texas Tech at Texas
ACCN — Richmond at Virginia Tech
BTN — Villanova at Penn St.
CBS — Boise St. at Utah St.
CBSSN — Miami (Ohio) at Army
ESPN — LSU at Mississippi St.
ESPN2 — Missouri at Boston College
ESPNU — Bowling Green at Minnesota
FOX — Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin, Chicago
FS1 — SMU at TCU
SECN — Georgia at Vanderbilt
|1:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington St. at Utah
|2:30 p.m.
ABC — Rutgers at Michigan
BTN — Illinois at Purdue
CBS — Texas A&M vs. Arkansas, Arlington, Texas
CBSSN — Wyoming at UConn
ESPN — Clemson at NC State
ESPN2 — Louisville at Florida St.
ESPNU — UTSA at Memphis
FOX — Iowa St. at Baylor
FS1 — Colorado St. at Iowa
|3 p.m.
ACCN — Kansas at Duke
SECN — Georgia St. at Auburn
|5 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford
|6 p.m.
ESPN — Tennessee at Florida
ESPN2 — Kentucky at South Carolina
ESPNU — Navy at Houston
FS1 — Nebraska at Michigan St.
|6:30 p.m.
ABC — West Virginia at Oklahoma
ACCN — North Carolina at Georgia Tech
BTN — Akron at Ohio St.
SECN — Southern Miss. at Alabama
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Indiana at W. Kentucky
FS2 — FAU at Air Force
|8:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Washington
|9:15
ESPN2 — South Florida at BYU
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona at Oregon
ESPNU — Colorado at Arizona St.
FS1 — Oregon St. at Southern Cal
|FISHING
|7 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The Basspro.com Bassmaster Open at Lake Norman, Lake Norman, Charlotte, N.C.
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Day 2, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis.
|8 a.m.
NBC — The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Day 2, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis.
|12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MARATHON
|2 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — The Berlin Marathon: From Berlin
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|7 p.m.
ESPNEWS — UFC 266 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
|MLB BASEBALL
|3 p.m.
MLBN — NY Yankees at Boston OR Houston at Oakland
|6 p.m.
FOX — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland OR Atlanta at San Diego
|9 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at LA Angels OR San Francisco at Colorado (Games Joined in Progress)
|NHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Montréal at Toronto
|RUGBY
|11:30 p.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — Premiership: Bristol at Wasps (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea
|9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Leicester City
|11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Burnley
|TENNIS
|3 a.m.
TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Semifinals
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Semifinals
|12 p.m.
TENNIS — Laver Cup, Day 2 Day Session
|6 p.m.
TENNIS — Laver Cup, Day 2 Night Session
|3:30 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Nur-Sultan-ATP, Singles Final
|5 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Nur-Sultan-ATP, Singles Final ---
|Sunday, September 26
|AUTO RACING
|6:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The VTB Russian Grand Prix, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia
|12 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (Taped)
|1 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
|1:30 p.m.
CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Husert's Speedway, Brandon, S.D. (Taped)
|2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Streets of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.
|5 p.m.
CBSSN — GT World Challenge: Sprint Europe, Round 9, Valencia, Spain (Taped)
|6 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Playoffs Round of 12, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
|9 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM: Motocross of Nations, Mantova, Italy (Taped)
|12 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN — FIM Superbike: The World SBK, Circuito de Jerez, Cádiz, Spain (Taped)
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|11a.m.
ESPNU — Georgia at LSU
|1 p.m.
ESPNU — Baylor at TCU
|2 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Miami
|3 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at Missouri
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|11 a.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Tennessee
|12 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Notre Dame
ESPNEWS — Florida St. at Louisville
|1 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Texas A&M
|2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Washington St.
|3 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Penn St.
|4 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Baylor at Kansas St.
|GOLF
|11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.
NBC — The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Final Day, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis.
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MARATHON
|2 a.m.
NBCSN — The Berlin Marathon: From Berlin
|MLB BASEBALL
|1:30 p.m.
TBS — NY Mets at Milwaukee
|4 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at San Diego OR Seattle at LA Angels (Games Joined in Progress)
|6 p.m.
ESPN — NY Yankees at Boston
|NFL FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Detroit, Indianapolis at Tennessee, LA Chargers at Kansas City, Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Buffalo, Chicago at Cleveland, New Orleans at New England, Atlanta at NY Giants, Arizona at Jacksonville
|3:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Denver, Miami at Las Vegas
|3:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at LA Rams, Seattle at Minnesota
|7:20 p.m.
NBC — Green Bay at San Francisco
|NHL HOCKEY
|4 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Boston at Washington
|7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Ottawa at Winnipeg
|RODEO
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Monster Energy Invitational, Championship Round, Deadwood, S.D. (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|8 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Southampton
|10:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Arsenal
|11 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: AS Roma at Lazio
|6 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Sporting KC
|8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC
|SOFTBALL
|3 p.m.
CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Jaquish, Rosemont, Ill.
|7:30 p.m.
FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Eberle vs. Team Ocasio, Rosemont, Ill.
|TENNIS
|3:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Nur-Sultan-ATP, Singles Final
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Nur-Sultan-ATP, Singles Final
|7:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Finals
|11am.
TENNIS — Laver Cup, Day 3 Day Session
|12 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Sofia-ATP & Nur-Sultan-WTA Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Sofia-ATP & Nur-Sultan-WTA Early Rounds
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|2 p.m.
ABC — Playoff: Phoenix at Seattle, Second Round, Single Elimination
|4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoff: Chicago at Minnesota, Second Round, Single Elimination ---
