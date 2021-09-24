Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, September 25
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Playoffs: Melbourne vs. Western, Grand Final, Burswood, Australia

AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

6:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

2 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Long Beach Circuit, Long Beach, Calif.

4 p.m.

NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: From Long Beach Circuit, Long Beach, Calif.

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 302, Playoffs Round of 12, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.

ABC — Texas Tech at Texas

ACCN — Richmond at Virginia Tech

BTN — Villanova at Penn St.

CBS — Boise St. at Utah St.

CBSSN — Miami (Ohio) at Army

ESPN — LSU at Mississippi St.

ESPN2 — Missouri at Boston College

ESPNU — Bowling Green at Minnesota

FOX — Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin, Chicago

FS1 — SMU at TCU

SECN — Georgia at Vanderbilt

1:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Utah

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Rutgers at Michigan

BTN — Illinois at Purdue

CBS — Texas A&M vs. Arkansas, Arlington, Texas

CBSSN — Wyoming at UConn

ESPN — Clemson at NC State

ESPN2 — Louisville at Florida St.

ESPNU — UTSA at Memphis

FOX — Iowa St. at Baylor

FS1 — Colorado St. at Iowa

3 p.m.

ACCN — Kansas at Duke

SECN — Georgia St. at Auburn

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford

6 p.m.

ESPN — Tennessee at Florida

ESPN2 — Kentucky at South Carolina

ESPNU — Navy at Houston

FS1 — Nebraska at Michigan St.

6:30 p.m.

ABC — West Virginia at Oklahoma

ACCN — North Carolina at Georgia Tech

BTN — Akron at Ohio St.

SECN — Southern Miss. at Alabama

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Indiana at W. Kentucky

FS2 — FAU at Air Force

8:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Washington

9:15

ESPN2 — South Florida at BYU

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona at Oregon

ESPNU — Colorado at Arizona St.

FS1 — Oregon St. at Southern Cal

FISHING
7 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The Basspro.com Bassmaster Open at Lake Norman, Lake Norman, Charlotte, N.C.

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Day 2, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis.

8 a.m.

NBC — The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Day 2, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis.

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MARATHON
2 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — The Berlin Marathon: From Berlin

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.

ESPNEWS — UFC 266 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.

MLBN — NY Yankees at Boston OR Houston at Oakland

6 p.m.

FOX — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland OR Atlanta at San Diego

9 p.m.

MLBN — Seattle at LA Angels OR San Francisco at Colorado (Games Joined in Progress)

NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Montréal at Toronto

RUGBY
11:30 p.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — Premiership: Bristol at Wasps (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)
6:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea

9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Leicester City

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Burnley

TENNIS
3 a.m.

TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Semifinals

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Semifinals

12 p.m.

TENNIS — Laver Cup, Day 2 Day Session

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Laver Cup, Day 2 Night Session

3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Nur-Sultan-ATP, Singles Final

5 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Nur-Sultan-ATP, Singles Final ---

Sunday, September 26
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The VTB Russian Grand Prix, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

12 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (Taped)

1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Husert's Speedway, Brandon, S.D. (Taped)

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Streets of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.

5 p.m.

CBSSN — GT World Challenge: Sprint Europe, Round 9, Valencia, Spain (Taped)

6 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Playoffs Round of 12, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM: Motocross of Nations, Mantova, Italy (Taped)

12 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — FIM Superbike: The World SBK, Circuito de Jerez, Cádiz, Spain (Taped)

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
11a.m.

ESPNU — Georgia at LSU

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Baylor at TCU

2 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Miami

3 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Missouri

4 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Tennessee

12 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Notre Dame

ESPNEWS — Florida St. at Louisville

1 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Texas A&M

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Washington St.

3 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Penn St.

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Baylor at Kansas St.

GOLF
11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.

NBC — The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Final Day, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MARATHON
2 a.m.

NBCSN — The Berlin Marathon: From Berlin

MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.

TBS — NY Mets at Milwaukee

4 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at San Diego OR Seattle at LA Angels (Games Joined in Progress)

6 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Boston

NFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Detroit, Indianapolis at Tennessee, LA Chargers at Kansas City, Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Buffalo, Chicago at Cleveland, New Orleans at New England, Atlanta at NY Giants, Arizona at Jacksonville

3:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Denver, Miami at Las Vegas

3:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at LA Rams, Seattle at Minnesota

7:20 p.m.

NBC — Green Bay at San Francisco

NHL HOCKEY
4 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Boston at Washington

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Ottawa at Winnipeg

RODEO
7 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Monster Energy Invitational, Championship Round, Deadwood, S.D. (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Southampton

10:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Arsenal

11 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: AS Roma at Lazio

6 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Sporting KC

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC

SOFTBALL
3 p.m.

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Jaquish, Rosemont, Ill.

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Eberle vs. Team Ocasio, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS
3:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Nur-Sultan-ATP, Singles Final

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Nur-Sultan-ATP, Singles Final

7:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Finals

11am.

TENNIS — Laver Cup, Day 3 Day Session

12 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Sofia-ATP & Nur-Sultan-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Sofia-ATP & Nur-Sultan-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.

ABC — Playoff: Phoenix at Seattle, Second Round, Single Elimination

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoff: Chicago at Minnesota, Second Round, Single Elimination ---

