Saturday, April 30
AUTO RACING
9:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware

12 p.m.

CBS — Formula E: The Monaco ePrix, Round 6, Monaco (Taped)

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The A-GAME 200, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware

2 p.m.

NBC — AMA Supercross: Round 16, Denver

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Formula E: The Monaco ePrix, Round 6, Monaco (Taped)

BOXING
9 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Shakur Stevenson vs. Óscar Valdez (Junior-Lightweights), Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.

SECN — Alabama at South Carolina

12 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Miami at Georgia Tech

5 p.m.

ACCN — TCU at Florida St.

6 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Tennessee

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mississippi at Arkansas

ESPNU — Santa Clara at San Diego

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.

BTN — Maryland Spring Game: From College Park, Md.

1 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota Spring Game: From Minneapolis

1:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington Spring Game: From Seattle

3:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — California Spring Game: From Berkeley, Calif.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
1 p.m.

ESPNU — Harvard at Yale

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.

ESPNU — Maryland at Michigan

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11a.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at LSU

2 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Kentucky

3 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Louisville

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan

4 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.

CBSSN — The Drake Relays: From Des Moines, Iowa

CURLING
12 p.m.

CNBC — World Mixed Doubles Championship: TBD, Final, Geneva (Taped)

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Catalunya Championship, Third Round, PGA Catalunya Resort - Stadium Course, Girona, Spain

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Second Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, Woodlands, Texas

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, Third Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

FISHING
8 a.m.

CBSSN — Sport Fishing Championship: The Louisiana Gulf Coast Billfish Classic, Grand Isle & Lake Venice, La.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
3 p.m.

CBSSN — The Iverson Classic All-America Game: Team Loyalty vs. Team Honor, Bartlett, Tenn.

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
7:30 a.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Semifinal, Landshut, Germany

11:30 a.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: Sweden vs. Finland, Semifinal, Landshut, Germany

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
3 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera (Bantamweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.

FS1 — LA Angels at Chicago White Sox

6 p.m.

FS1 — Philadelphia at NY Mets

9 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at Colorado (8 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL
11 a.m.

ABC — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Las Vegas

ESPN — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Las Vegas

NFLN — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN'S)
6:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United

9 a.m.

CNBC — Premier League: Norwich City at Aston Villa

USA — Premier League: Burnley at Watford

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Leeds United

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
5:30 a.m.

CNBC — FASL: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester City

SWIMMING
5 p.m.

CNBC — U.S. International Team Trials: Finals, Greensboro, N.C.

TENNIS
4 a.m.

TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Semifinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Semifinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Finals; Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Finals; Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Penn Relays: From Philadelphia

USFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.

FOX — Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala.

7 p.m.

FOX — Birmingham vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala. ---

Sunday, May 1
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)

12 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy Grand Prix Of Alabama, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The DuraMAX Drydene 400, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.

5 p.m.

CNBC — MotoGP: The Spanish Grand Prix, Frontera, Spain (Taped)

6 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)

BOWLING
11 a.m.

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals, Lake Wales, Fla. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Florida

12 p.m.

ESPN — Mississippi at Arkansas

1 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Purdue

2 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Missouri

3 p.m.

ESPNU — UC Irvine at Long Beach St.

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Utah

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
11 a.m.

ESPNU — Notre Dame at Syracuse

4:30 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Duke

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, South Bend, Ind.

2:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, South Bend, Ind.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
10 a.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Boston College

11a.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan

ESPN2 — Florida at LSU

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Houston at South Florida

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Arizona St.

5 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Mississippi

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon

GOLF
6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Catalunya Championship, Final Round, PGA Catalunya Resort - Stadium Course, Girona, Spain

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, Woodlands, Texas

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, Final Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
7:30 a.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Landshut, Germany

11:30 a.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Landshut, Germany

MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Toronto OR Boston at Baltimore (1 p.m.)

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at LA Dodgers OR Washington at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

6 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at NY Mets

ESPN2 — Philadelphia at NY Mets (Kay-Rod Cast)

NBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, Game 1

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Memphis, Game 7 (If Necessary)

RODEO
1 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Billings, Mont. (Taped)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Round 3 & Championship Round, Billings, Mont. (Taped)

RUGBY (MEN'S)
1 p.m.

CNBC — Premiership: Wasps at London (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at Celtic FC

7 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Fiorentina at AC Milan

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Everton

10:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham United

11 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at Udinese

3 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Philadelphia Union at Nashville SC

8 p.m.

FS2 — The Brazil Cup: Juazeirense at Palmeiras, Third Round Leg 2 (Taped)

9 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United FC at LAFC

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
5:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: TBD, Round of 16

TENNIS
4 a.m.

TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Finals; Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Finals; Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

USFL FOOTBALL
1:30 p.m.

USA — Pittsburgh vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala. ---

