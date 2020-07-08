|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Thursday, July 9
|AUTO RACING
|7p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Shady Rays 200, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, Ky.
|3:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
|BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|1 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: The Money Team (TmT) vs. Herd That, Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
|3 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: Overseas Elite vs. Armored Athlete, Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
|BOXING
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank: Jerry Forrest vs. Carlos Takam (Heavyweights), MGM Grand, Las Vegas
|GOLF
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, First Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — LG at Doosan
|4:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN — NC at LG
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|8 a.m.
ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union, Group A, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|11:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Bournemouth
|12:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Udinese at SPAL
|2:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Aston Villa
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|9 a.m.
CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: Sky Blue FC vs. Houston, Qualification Round, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)
|TENNIS
|7 a.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin
|11 a.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin
|TRACK AND FIELD
|4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League: The Inspiration Games (taped) ---
