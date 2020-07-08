Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, July 9
AUTO RACING
7p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Shady Rays 200, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, Ky.

3:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
1 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: The Money Team (TmT) vs. Herd That, Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

3 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: Overseas Elite vs. Armored Athlete, Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

BOXING
7 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank: Jerry Forrest vs. Carlos Takam (Heavyweights), MGM Grand, Las Vegas

GOLF
2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, First Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — America's Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — LG at Doosan

4:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN — NC at LG

SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 a.m.

ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union, Group A, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

11:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Bournemouth

12:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Udinese at SPAL

2:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Aston Villa

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
9 a.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: Sky Blue FC vs. Houston, Qualification Round, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)

TENNIS
7 a.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin

11 a.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin

TRACK AND FIELD
4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League: The Inspiration Games (taped) ---

Tags