Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, July 23
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 — AFL: Richmond at Greater Western Sydney

AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Super Start Batteries 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

GOLF
6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Second Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England

9 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Second Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — LG at KT

4:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN — LG at Doosan

MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Washington

9 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL
2:30 p.m.

NBATV — Exhibition: Portland vs. Indiana, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

6p.m.

NBATV — Exhibition: Dallas vs. LA Lakers, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla.

RUGBY
4:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Wests at Parramatta

SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 a.m.

ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Chicago vs. Vancouver, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Serie A: Cagliari at Lazio

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: LA Galaxy vs. Houston, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLS is Back Tournament: LA FC vs. Portland, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
9 a.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: Sky Blue vs. Chicago, Semifinal, Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah (taped)

TENNIS
9 a.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin

2 p.m.

TENNIS — WTT: Orlando vs. Las Vegas; The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — WTT: Orange County vs. Washington, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va. ---

Tags