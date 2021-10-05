|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Wednesday, October 6
|COLLEGE GOLF
|3 p.m.
GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Final Round, Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark.
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
FS1 — Georgetown at Seton Hall
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Mississippi St. at Kentucky
|6 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Wisconsin
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Miami
SECN — Missouri at LSU
|8 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Illinois
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Wild Card: St. Louis at LA Dodgers
|NBA BASKETBALL
|5 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: LA Lakers at Phoenix
|7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Utah at Dallas
|NHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Washington at Boston
|9 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Los Angeles at Anaheim
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Italy vs. Spain, Semifinal, Milan, Italy
|5 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Forge FC at HFX Wanderers FC
|8 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at FC Edmonton
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Washington at N.J./N.Y. Gotham FC
|TENNIS
|12 p.m.
TENNIS — Indian Wells-WTA Early Rounds
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago Sky, Semifinal, Game 4
|9 p.m.
ESPN — Playoff: Las Vegas at Phoenix, Semifinal, Game 4 ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.