Tuesday, January 11
CHL HOCKEY
11 a.m.

NHLN — Playoff: Red Bull Munich at Tappara Tampere, Semifinal Leg 2

1:30 p.m.

NHLN — Playoff: Rogle Angelholm at Frolunda Fothenburg, Semifinal Leg 2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
4 p.m.

CBSSN — Hofstra at Towson

ESPN2 — Southern Cal at Stanford

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.

SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Saint Louis at Dayton

ESPN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt

ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Baylor

ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Syracuse

FS1 — DePaul at Marquette

7 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Florida St.

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Nebraska

SECN — Mississippi at Texas A&M

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Valparaiso at Loyola of Chicago

ESPN — Auburn at Alabama

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at West Virginia

FS1 — Providence at Creighton

10 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico at UNLV

NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

NBATV — Golden State at Memphis

9:30 p.m.

NBATV — Denver at LA Clippers

ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
5 p.m.

FS2 — Playoff: Indios de Mayagüez at Gigantes de Carolina, Semifinal

SOCCER (MEN'S)
2 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford at Southampton

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Early Rounds

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Early Rounds ---

