|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, January 11
|CHL HOCKEY
|11 a.m.
NHLN — Playoff: Red Bull Munich at Tappara Tampere, Semifinal Leg 2
|1:30 p.m.
NHLN — Playoff: Rogle Angelholm at Frolunda Fothenburg, Semifinal Leg 2
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|4 p.m.
CBSSN — Hofstra at Towson
ESPN2 — Southern Cal at Stanford
|5:30 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.
SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Saint Louis at Dayton
ESPN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt
ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Baylor
ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Syracuse
FS1 — DePaul at Marquette
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Florida St.
|7:30 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Nebraska
SECN — Mississippi at Texas A&M
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — Valparaiso at Loyola of Chicago
ESPN — Auburn at Alabama
ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at West Virginia
FS1 — Providence at Creighton
|10 p.m.
CBSSN — New Mexico at UNLV
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
NBATV — Golden State at Memphis
|9:30 p.m.
NBATV — Denver at LA Clippers
|ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
|5 p.m.
FS2 — Playoff: Indios de Mayagüez at Gigantes de Carolina, Semifinal
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|2 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Brentford at Southampton
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Early Rounds
|6 p.m.
TENNIS — Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Early Rounds ---
