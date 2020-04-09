|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, April 10
|HORSE RACING
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live! ---
A few flurries possible early. Wind driven rain showers early then clear overnight. Low near 30F. NW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
A few flurries possible early. Wind driven rain showers early then clear overnight. Low near 30F. NW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: April 9, 2020 @ 3:25 pm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.