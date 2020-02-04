|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Wednesday, February 5
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|5 p.m.
CBSSN — Loyola Chicago at Indiana State
|5:30 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame
FS1 — Villanova at Butler
|6 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Purdue
ESPN2 — Iowa State at West Virginia
ESPNU — Georgia at Florida
SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Temple at Memphis
|7:30 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina State at Miami
FS1 — Seton Hall at Georgetown
|8 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota
ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Louisville
SECN — Louisiana State at Vanderbilt
|9 p.m.
CBSSN — Nevada (Las Vegas) at Utah State
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|2 p.m.
ESPNU — National Signing Day
|GOLF
|10 p.m.
GOLF — EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Vic Open, First Round, Victoria, Australia
|HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
|9 p.m.
NHLN — Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, Vancouver, Canada
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Orlando at Boston
|9p.m.
ESPN — Miami at LA Clippers
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
NBCSN — Boston at Chicago
|TENNIS
|4 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Córdoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, USTA Pro Circuit Dallas & Midland Early Rounds
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Córdoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, USTA Pro Circuit Dallas & Midland Early Rounds
|4 p.m.
TENNIS — USTA: USTA Men's Pro Circuit Dallas, USTA Women's Pro Circuit Midland Early Rounds
|4 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, USTA Pro Circuit Dallas & Midland Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, USTA Pro Circuit Dallas & Midland Early Rounds
