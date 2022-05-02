|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, May 3
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Charlotte at North Carolina
SECN — Louisville at Vanderbilt
|8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Grand Canyon at Arizona
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Liberty at Virginia Tech
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|6 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Toronto OR LA Angels at Boston
|9 p.m.
TBS — San Francisco at LA Dodgers
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, Game 2
|8:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at Memphis, Game 2
|NHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, Game 1
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round: Washington at Florida, Game 1
|8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Nashville at Colorado, Game 1
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Calgary, Game 1
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Quarterfinals ---
