Tuesday, January 25
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Richmond at Rhode Island

SECN — Alabama at Georgia

6 p.m.

ESPN — Michigan St. at Illinois

ESPN2 — Clemson at Duke

ESPNU — Cincinnati at Temple

FS1 — DePaul at Villanova

7 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Pittsburgh

BTN — Maryland at Rutgers

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Georgetown at UConn

SECN — Auburn at Missouri

8 p.m.

ESPN — Mississippi St. at Kentucky

ESPNU — Texas at TCU

FS1 — Nevada at Colorado St.

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at Oregon

10 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona at UCLA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Penn St.

COLLEGE GOLF
3:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Southwestern Invitational: Second Round, North Ranch CC, Westlake, Calif.

NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.

TNT — LA Lakers at Brooklyn

9 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Golden State

TENNIS
1 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia ---

