|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, January 25
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Richmond at Rhode Island
SECN — Alabama at Georgia
|6 p.m.
ESPN — Michigan St. at Illinois
ESPN2 — Clemson at Duke
ESPNU — Cincinnati at Temple
FS1 — DePaul at Villanova
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Pittsburgh
BTN — Maryland at Rutgers
|7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Georgetown at UConn
SECN — Auburn at Missouri
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Mississippi St. at Kentucky
ESPNU — Texas at TCU
FS1 — Nevada at Colorado St.
|9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Colorado at Oregon
|10 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona at UCLA
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|5 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Penn St.
|COLLEGE GOLF
|3:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Southwestern Invitational: Second Round, North Ranch CC, Westlake, Calif.
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6:30 p.m.
TNT — LA Lakers at Brooklyn
|9 p.m.
TNT — Dallas at Golden State
|TENNIS
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia ---
