Thursday, September 23
AUTO RACING
3:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Marshall at Appalachian St.

ESPNU — Alcorn St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Syracuse

BTN — Michigan at Rutgers

6 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Texas A&M

7 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Florida St.

BTN — Iowa at Indiana

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Arizona St.

FUTSAL
9:30 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs. Paraguay, Round of 16, Vilnius, Lithuania

GOLF
4 p.m.

GOLF — The Ryder Cup: Opening Ceremony, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis.

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (Game 1)

3 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at San Diego OR Atlanta at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

6 p.m.

MLBN — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia OR Washington at Cincinnati (Joined in Progress)

9 p.m.

MLBN — Houston at LA Angels

NFL FOOTBALL
7:20 p.m.

NFLN — Carolina at Houston

RUGBY
4:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL Playoffs: South Sydney vs. Manly-Warringah, Preliminary Final, Milton, Australia

SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF League: FC Santa Lucia vs. Deportivo Saprissa, Round of 16 1st Leg, Guatemala City

9 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF League: CD Universitario vs. FC Motagua, Round of 16 1st Leg, La Chorrera, Panama

SWIMMING
1 p.m.

CBSSN — ISL: Match 9, Naples, Italy

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Early Rounds

3 p.m.

TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Early Rounds

1 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Quarterfinals

TRIATHLON
6 p.m.

CBSSN — Super League: Championship Series, London (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoff: Dallas at Chicago, First Round, Single Elimination

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoff: New York at Phoenix, First Round, Single Elimination ---

