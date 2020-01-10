|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, January 11
|AUTO RACING
|7 p.m.
NBCSN — Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 2, St. Louis
|BOXING
|9 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Jesse Hart vs. Joe Smith Jr. (Men's Light-Heavyweight), Atlantic City, N.J.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|11 a.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Illinois
ESPN — Alabama at Kentucky
ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Central Florida
ESPNU — Tulane at Temple
FOX — Ohio State at Indiana
FS1 — Georgetown at Villanova
|11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Massachusetts at Dayton
|12 p.m.
CBS — Baylor at Kansas
SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee
|1 p.m.
CBSSN — Rhode Island at Virginia Commonwealth
ESPN — Louisville at Notre Dame
ESPN2 — Oklahoma State at Texas Christian
ESPNU — Southern Methodist at East Carolina
FOX — Creighton at Xavier
|1:15 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Penn State
|1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — St. Joseph's at Davidson
|2:30 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Vanderbilt
|3 p.m.
CBSSN — Marquette at Seton Hall
ESPN — Syracuse at Virginia
ESPN2 — Houston at Tulsa
|3:30 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern
|5 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Boston College
CBSSN — Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee State
ESPN — Georgia at Auburn
ESPN2 — Texas Tech at West Virginia
PAC-12N — Washington State at Stanford
SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi
|7 p.m.
ACCN - Wake Forest at Duke
CBSSN — Nevada (Reno) at Utah State
ESPN — Mississippi State at Louisiana State
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Iowa State
ESPNU — Santa Clara at St. Mary's
PAC-12N — Washington at California
|7:30 p.m.
SECN — Florida at Missouri
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southern California at UCLA
|9:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona State at Oregon
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|11 a.m.
CBSSN — Providence at Creighton
|2:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington State at Washington
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|8:30 a.m.
ACCN — College Football Playoff: Media Day, New Orleans
ESPNU — College Football Playoff: Media Day, New Orleans
|11 a.m.
ABC — FCS: North Dakota vs. James Madison, Championship, Frisco, Texas
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
|5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma at Arizona State
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan State
|GOLF
|3 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Third Round, Randburg, South Africa
|6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Honolulu
|10 p.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Hong Kong Open, Final Round, Hong Kong
|3 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Final Round, Randburg, South Africa
|NFL FOOTBALL
|3:35 p.m.
NBC — NFC Divisional Playoff: Minnesota at San Francisco
|7:15 p.m.
CBS — AFC Divisional Playoff: Tennessee at Baltimore
|NHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
NHLN — Boston at NY Islanders
|QMJHL HOCKEY
|2:30 p.m.
NHLN — Val d'Or at Quebec
|RODEO
|9 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Chicago Invitational, Chicago
|RUGBY
|12 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — Heineken Cup: Glasgow vs. Exeter (taped)
|SKIING
|10:30 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS World Cup: Men's Giant Slalom, Adelboden, Switzerland (taped)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Crystal Palace
|8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Chelsea
|11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Liverpool at Tottenham
|TENNIS
|2 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 9 Semifinals, Sydney
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 9 Semifinals, Sydney
|10 p.m.
TENNIS — WTA: The Brisbane International, Singles Final, Brisbane, Queensland
|12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: ATP Cup Day 10 Finals; Auckland-WTA Final; Adelaide-ATP Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: ATP Cup Day 10 Finals; Auckland-WTA Final; Adelaide-ATP Early Rounds ---
|Sunday, January 12
|AHL HOCKEY
|2 p.m.
NHLN — Cleveland at Lehigh Valley
|AUTO RACING
|5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Dakar Rally 2020: Stage 7, Riyadh to Wadi Al Dawasir, Saudi Arabia (taped)
|BIATHLON
|1 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — IBU World Cup: Women's 12.5km Mass Start, Holmenkollen, Norway (taped
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|11 a.m.
CBS — Michigan State at Purdue
CBSSN — Wichita State at Connecticut
|12 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Minnesota
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Memphis at South Florida
|3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Rhode Island at Davidson
|5 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Miami
ESPNU — Utah at Colorado
|9 p.m.
FS1 — Arizona at Oregon State
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|11 a.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Miami
ESPN2 — Maryland at Michigan
ESPNU — Kentucky at Florida
|12 p.m.
FS1 — St. John's at DePaul
SECN — Georgia at Tennessee
|1 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Boston College
CBSSN — George Washington at Fordham
ESPN2 — Central Florida at Cincinnati
ESPNU — Oklahoma State at Baylor
PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona
|2 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Illinois
SECN — Missouri at Arkansas
|3 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina State at Notre Dame
CBSSN — Virginia Commonwealth at Saint Louis
PAC-12N — Oregon State at Arizona State
|4 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Iowa
SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt
|5 p.m.
CBSSN — South Florida at Tulsa
|6 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Northwestern
|7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at California
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
|5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Boise State at UCLA
|CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
|12 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN — FIS World Cup: Men's and Women's Team Sprint, Dresden, Germany (taped)
|GOLF
|3 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Final Round, Randburg, South Africa
|1 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, First Round, Great Exuma, Bahamas
|5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Honolulu
|NFL FOOTBALL
|2:05 p.m.
CBS — AFC Divisional Playoff: Houston at Kansas City
|5:40 p.m.
FOX — NFC Divisional Round: Seattle at Green Bay
|NHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
NHLN — Toronto at Florida
|RODEO
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Chicago Invitational, Chicago
|RUGBY
|1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Heineken Cup: Leinster vs. Lyon (taped)
|SKIING
|11 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup: Men's Slalom, Adelboden, Switzerland (taped)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: SPAL at Fiorentina
NBCSN — Premier League: Watford at Bournemouth
|10:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Aston Villa
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: ATP Cup Day 10 Finals; Auckland-WTA Final; Adelaide-ATP Early Rounds
|7 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: The Auckland Open, Final, Auckland, New Zealand
|8:30 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: The Brisbane International, Final, Brisbane, Australia
|5 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Early Rounds
|2 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Early Rounds
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.