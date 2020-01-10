Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, January 11
AUTO RACING
7 p.m.

NBCSN — Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 2, St. Louis

BOXING
9 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Jesse Hart vs. Joe Smith Jr. (Men's Light-Heavyweight), Atlantic City, N.J.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
11 a.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Illinois

ESPN — Alabama at Kentucky

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Central Florida

ESPNU — Tulane at Temple

FOX — Ohio State at Indiana

FS1 — Georgetown at Villanova

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Massachusetts at Dayton

12 p.m.

CBS — Baylor at Kansas

SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Rhode Island at Virginia Commonwealth

ESPN — Louisville at Notre Dame

ESPN2 — Oklahoma State at Texas Christian

ESPNU — Southern Methodist at East Carolina

FOX — Creighton at Xavier

1:15 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Penn State

1:30 p.m.

NBCSN — St. Joseph's at Davidson

2:30 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Vanderbilt

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Marquette at Seton Hall

ESPN — Syracuse at Virginia

ESPN2 — Houston at Tulsa

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern

5 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Boston College

CBSSN — Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee State

ESPN — Georgia at Auburn

ESPN2 — Texas Tech at West Virginia

PAC-12N — Washington State at Stanford

SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi

7 p.m.

ACCN - Wake Forest at Duke

CBSSN — Nevada (Reno) at Utah State

ESPN — Mississippi State at Louisiana State

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Iowa State

ESPNU — Santa Clara at St. Mary's

PAC-12N — Washington at California

7:30 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Missouri

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southern California at UCLA

9:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona State at Oregon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.

CBSSN — Providence at Creighton

2:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington State at Washington

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8:30 a.m.

ACCN — College Football Playoff: Media Day, New Orleans

ESPNU — College Football Playoff: Media Day, New Orleans

11 a.m.

ABC — FCS: North Dakota vs. James Madison, Championship, Frisco, Texas

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Arizona State

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
6 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan State

GOLF
3 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Third Round, Randburg, South Africa

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Honolulu

10 p.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Hong Kong Open, Final Round, Hong Kong

3 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Final Round, Randburg, South Africa

NFL FOOTBALL
3:35 p.m.

NBC — NFC Divisional Playoff: Minnesota at San Francisco

7:15 p.m.

CBS — AFC Divisional Playoff: Tennessee at Baltimore

NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.

NHLN — Boston at NY Islanders

QMJHL HOCKEY
2:30 p.m.

NHLN — Val d'Or at Quebec

RODEO
9 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Chicago Invitational, Chicago

RUGBY
12 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — Heineken Cup: Glasgow vs. Exeter (taped)

SKIING
10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS World Cup: Men's Giant Slalom, Adelboden, Switzerland (taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)
6:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Crystal Palace

8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Chelsea

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Liverpool at Tottenham

TENNIS
2 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 9 Semifinals, Sydney

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 9 Semifinals, Sydney

10 p.m.

TENNIS — WTA: The Brisbane International, Singles Final, Brisbane, Queensland

12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: ATP Cup Day 10 Finals; Auckland-WTA Final; Adelaide-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: ATP Cup Day 10 Finals; Auckland-WTA Final; Adelaide-ATP Early Rounds ---

Sunday, January 12
AHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.

NHLN — Cleveland at Lehigh Valley

AUTO RACING
5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Dakar Rally 2020: Stage 7, Riyadh to Wadi Al Dawasir, Saudi Arabia (taped)

BIATHLON
1 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — IBU World Cup: Women's 12.5km Mass Start, Holmenkollen, Norway (taped

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
11 a.m.

CBS — Michigan State at Purdue

CBSSN — Wichita State at Connecticut

12 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Minnesota

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis at South Florida

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Rhode Island at Davidson

5 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Miami

ESPNU — Utah at Colorado

9 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona at Oregon State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Miami

ESPN2 — Maryland at Michigan

ESPNU — Kentucky at Florida

12 p.m.

FS1 — St. John's at DePaul

SECN — Georgia at Tennessee

1 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Boston College

CBSSN — George Washington at Fordham

ESPN2 — Central Florida at Cincinnati

ESPNU — Oklahoma State at Baylor

PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona

2 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Illinois

SECN — Missouri at Arkansas

3 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina State at Notre Dame

CBSSN — Virginia Commonwealth at Saint Louis

PAC-12N — Oregon State at Arizona State

4 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Iowa

SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt

5 p.m.

CBSSN — South Florida at Tulsa

6 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Northwestern

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at California

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Boise State at UCLA

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
12 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — FIS World Cup: Men's and Women's Team Sprint, Dresden, Germany (taped)

GOLF
3 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Final Round, Randburg, South Africa

1 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, First Round, Great Exuma, Bahamas

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Honolulu

NFL FOOTBALL
2:05 p.m.

CBS — AFC Divisional Playoff: Houston at Kansas City

5:40 p.m.

FOX — NFC Divisional Round: Seattle at Green Bay

NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at Florida

RODEO
7 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Chicago Invitational, Chicago

RUGBY
1:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Heineken Cup: Leinster vs. Lyon (taped)

SKIING
11  p.m. 

NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup: Men's Slalom, Adelboden, Switzerland (taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)
7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: SPAL at Fiorentina

NBCSN — Premier League: Watford at Bournemouth

10:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Aston Villa

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: ATP Cup Day 10 Finals; Auckland-WTA Final; Adelaide-ATP Early Rounds

7 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA: The Auckland Open, Final, Auckland, New Zealand

8:30 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA: The Brisbane International, Final, Brisbane, Australia

5 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Early Rounds

2 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Early Rounds

