|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, June 30
|BOXING
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank: Alex Saucedo vs. Sonny Fredrickson (Junior Welterweights), Las Vegas
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN — Doosan at Kiwoom
|425 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN — Hanwha at Kia
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|2:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 2, GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin
|11 a.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Altec Styslinger Tennis Exhibition: Semifinals
|5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 3, GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin ---
