Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, June 30
BOXING
7 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank: Alex Saucedo vs. Sonny Fredrickson (Junior Welterweights), Las Vegas

KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.

ESPN — Doosan at Kiwoom

425 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN — Hanwha at Kia

SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 2, GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin

11 a.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Altec Styslinger Tennis Exhibition: Semifinals

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 3, GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin ---

Tags