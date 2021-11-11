Sports on TV
Friday, November 12
AUTO RACING
9:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo
12:55 p.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Veterans Classic: Richmond vs. Utah St., Annapolis, Md.
5:30 p.m.
BTN — W. Michigan at Michigan St.ESPNU — Asheville Championship: W. Kentucky vs. Minnesota, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.FS1 — Kent St. at XavierFS2 — Cent. Arkansas at Butler
6 p.m.
ACCN — Army at DukeSECN — Robert Morris at Kentucky
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Indiana St. at PurdueCBSSN — Veterans Classic: Virginia Tech at NavyESPNU — Pittsburgh at West VirginiaFS2 — New Hampshire at Marquette
8 p.m.
ACCN — Brown at North CarolinaPAC-12N — Texas Rio Grande Valley at Arizona
8:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Asheville Championship: Princeton vs. South Carolina, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Stanford at Santa ClaraPAC-12N — SMU at Oregon
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Villanova at UCLA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
3:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Mammoth Sports Construction Invitational: Louisville vs. Arizona, Sioux Falls, S.D.
6 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Mammoth Sports Construction Invitational: South Carolina vs. South Dakota, Sioux Falls, S.D.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Cincinnati at South Florida
8 p.m.
FS1 — Wyoming at Boise St.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Wisconsin at Notre Dame
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Second Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
9 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Second Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Second Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Second Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix
12 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific: Final Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
4 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Third Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
4 p.m.
NBCSN — Vertical Academy (Neb.) at Coppell High School (Texas)
9:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Link Year Prep (Mo.) vs. iSchool of Lewisville (Texas), Coppell, Texas
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at The Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 271: Cris Cyborg vs. Sinead Kavanagh (Featherweights), Hollywood, Fla.
NBA BASKETBALL
6:45 p.m.
ESPN — Milwaukee at Boston
9:05 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago at Golden State
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Italy vs. Switzerland, Rome
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifier: U.S. vs. Mexico, Cincinnati
SWIMMING
12 p.m.
CBSSN — ISL: Playoffs
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin; Next Gen ATP Finals Semifinals; Stockholm-ATP Semifinals; Linz-WTA Singles Final
7:30 p.m.
TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin ---
