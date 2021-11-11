Sports on TV

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, November 12

AUTO RACING

9:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo

12:55 p.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Veterans Classic: Richmond vs. Utah St., Annapolis, Md.

5:30 p.m.

BTN — W. Michigan at Michigan St.ESPNU — Asheville Championship: W. Kentucky vs. Minnesota, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.FS1 — Kent St. at XavierFS2 — Cent. Arkansas at Butler

6 p.m.

ACCN — Army at DukeSECN — Robert Morris at Kentucky

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Indiana St. at PurdueCBSSN — Veterans Classic: Virginia Tech at NavyESPNU — Pittsburgh at West VirginiaFS2 — New Hampshire at Marquette

8 p.m.

ACCN — Brown at North CarolinaPAC-12N — Texas Rio Grande Valley at Arizona

8:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Asheville Championship: Princeton vs. South Carolina, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Stanford at Santa ClaraPAC-12N — SMU at Oregon

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Villanova at UCLA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Mammoth Sports Construction Invitational: Louisville vs. Arizona, Sioux Falls, S.D.

6 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Mammoth Sports Construction Invitational: South Carolina vs. South Dakota, Sioux Falls, S.D.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at South Florida

8 p.m.

FS1 — Wyoming at Boise St.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Wisconsin at Notre Dame

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Second Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

9 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Second Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Second Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Second Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix

12 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific: Final Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

4 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Third Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

4 p.m.

NBCSN — Vertical Academy (Neb.) at Coppell High School (Texas)

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Link Year Prep (Mo.) vs. iSchool of Lewisville (Texas), Coppell, Texas

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at The Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 271: Cris Cyborg vs. Sinead Kavanagh (Featherweights), Hollywood, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Boston

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago at Golden State

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Italy vs. Switzerland, Rome

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifier: U.S. vs. Mexico, Cincinnati

SWIMMING

12 p.m.

CBSSN — ISL: Playoffs

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin; Next Gen ATP Finals Semifinals; Stockholm-ATP Semifinals; Linz-WTA Singles Final

7:30 p.m.

TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin ---

Tags

Trending Video