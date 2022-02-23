Sports on TV

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, February 24

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Wagner at Fairleigh Dickinson

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Temple at MemphisESPNU — SC-Upstate at WinthropFS1 — Maryland at Indiana

7 p.m.

CBSSN — DePaul at Georgetown

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Gonzaga at San FranciscoESPNU — Belmont at Murray St.FS1 — Ohio St. at IllinoisPAC-12N — Arizona St. at Colorado

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — UCLA at Oregon

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Loyola Marymount at BYU

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southern Cal at Oregon St.FS1 — Arizona at Utah

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m.

ESPNU — Quinnipiac at Marist

5 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Florida St.BTN — Michigan St. at Michigan

5:30 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Vanderbilt

7 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Notre DameBTN — Iowa at Rutgers

7:30 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Texas A&M

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Stanford

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Pittsburgh

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, First Round, PGA National – The Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Vertical Academy (N.C.) at Oak Hill Academy (Va.)

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Brooklyn

9 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Portland

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at NY Rangers

RUGBY (MEN’S)

1 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: Canberra at Manly-Warringah

3 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: Wests at Sydney

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:20 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Forge FC at Cruz Azul, Round of 16 Leg 2

9:35 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: F.C. Motagua at Seattle, Round of 16 Leg 2

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA Quarterfinals; Santiago-ATP, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds ---

Tags

Trending Video