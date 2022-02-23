Sports on TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, February 24
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Wagner at Fairleigh Dickinson
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Temple at MemphisESPNU — SC-Upstate at WinthropFS1 — Maryland at Indiana
7 p.m.
CBSSN — DePaul at Georgetown
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Gonzaga at San FranciscoESPNU — Belmont at Murray St.FS1 — Ohio St. at IllinoisPAC-12N — Arizona St. at Colorado
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — UCLA at Oregon
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Loyola Marymount at BYU
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southern Cal at Oregon St.FS1 — Arizona at Utah
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m.
ESPNU — Quinnipiac at Marist
5 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Florida St.BTN — Michigan St. at Michigan
5:30 p.m.
SECN — Florida at Vanderbilt
7 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Notre DameBTN — Iowa at Rutgers
7:30 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Texas A&M
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington St. at Stanford
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Pittsburgh
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, First Round, PGA National – The Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Vertical Academy (N.C.) at Oak Hill Academy (Va.)
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Brooklyn
9 p.m.
TNT — Golden State at Portland
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
ESPN — Washington at NY Rangers
RUGBY (MEN’S)
1 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL: Canberra at Manly-Warringah
3 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL: Wests at Sydney
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:20 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Forge FC at Cruz Azul, Round of 16 Leg 2
9:35 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: F.C. Motagua at Seattle, Round of 16 Leg 2
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA Quarterfinals; Santiago-ATP, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.