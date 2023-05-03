(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, May 4
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL Brisbane at Carlton
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Notre Dame
SECN — Mississippi at Missouri
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Vanderbilt at Alabama
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Penn St., Semifinal, Baltimore
3:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins, Semifinal, Baltimore
6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Big East Tournament: Providence vs. Georgetown, Semifinal, Milwaukee
9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. Denver, Semifinal, Milwaukee
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Northwestern, Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio
7:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Southern Cal, Semifinal, Berkeley, Calif.
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Maryland, Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Stanford, Semifinal, Berkeley, Calif.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The DS Automobiles Italian Open, First Round, Marco Simone GC, Rome
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, First Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, First Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Detroit OR LA Angels at St. Louis
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Miami OR Seattle at Oakland (3:30 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Boston (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
9:10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: LA Lakers at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Toronto, Game 2
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Seattle at Dallas, Game 2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Semifinal; Madrid-ATP Quarterfinal, Doubles Semifinal
2 p.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Semifinal, Madrid-ATP Quarterfinal
