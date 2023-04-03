Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, April 4
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NC State at East Carolina
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah Tech at Utah
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
ACCN — Longwood at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.
ACCN — Ball St. at Notre Dame
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at San Diego
6 p.m.
TBS — Philadelphia at NY Yankees
9 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at Oakland (8:30 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Philadelphia
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNU — NBA G-League Final: Rio Grande Valley at Delaware, Game 1
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Vegas at Nashville
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Edmonton at Los Angeles
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — The German Cup: Sporting Club Freiburg at Bayern Munich, Quarterfinal
1:45 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Leeds United
4:15 p.m.
FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship Group Stage: Venezuela vs. Bolivia, Group B, Guayaquil, Ecuador
6:45 p.m.
FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship Group Stage: Paraguay vs. Peru, Group B, Guayaquil, Ecuador
7 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Atlas at Philadelphia Union, Quarterfinal, Leg 1
9 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Violette at Club León, Quarterfinal, Leg 1
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds
