Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, February 15
AUTO RACING
4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice 1, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

530 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice 2, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5 p.m.

CBSSN — Kent St. at Toledo

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Penn St.

6 p.m.

ESPN — Wake Forest at Duke

ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma

ESPNU — South Carolina at Mississippi

SECN — Florida at Texas A&M

7 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Georgia Tech

CBSSN — Villanova at Providence

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Ohio St.

8 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee

ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Indiana

ESPNU — Iowa St. at TCU

FS1 — Butler at DePaul

PAC-12N — Colorado at Oregon St.

SECN — Arkansas at Missouri

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah St. at San Diego St.

10 p.m.

FS1 — San Jose St. at Nevada

NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia

9 p.m.

TNT — LA Clippers at Phoenix

SOCCER (MEN'S)
2 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Paris Saint-Germain, Round of 16 Leg 1

4:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Cavaly AS at New England, Round of 16 Leg 1

6:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: NY City FC at Santos, Round of 16 Leg 1

8:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: CF Montréal at Santos Laguna, Round of 16 Leg 1

TENNIS
4 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA; Doha-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA; Doha-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA; Doha-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA; Doha-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP Early Rounds ---

