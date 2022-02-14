|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, February 15
|AUTO RACING
|4 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice 1, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
|530 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice 2, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|5 p.m.
CBSSN — Kent St. at Toledo
|5:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Penn St.
|6 p.m.
ESPN — Wake Forest at Duke
ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma
ESPNU — South Carolina at Mississippi
SECN — Florida at Texas A&M
|7 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Georgia Tech
CBSSN — Villanova at Providence
|7:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Ohio St.
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee
ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Indiana
ESPNU — Iowa St. at TCU
FS1 — Butler at DePaul
PAC-12N — Colorado at Oregon St.
SECN — Arkansas at Missouri
|9 p.m.
CBSSN — Utah St. at San Diego St.
|10 p.m.
FS1 — San Jose St. at Nevada
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6:30 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia
|9 p.m.
TNT — LA Clippers at Phoenix
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|2 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Paris Saint-Germain, Round of 16 Leg 1
|4:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Cavaly AS at New England, Round of 16 Leg 1
|6:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: NY City FC at Santos, Round of 16 Leg 1
|8:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: CF Montréal at Santos Laguna, Round of 16 Leg 1
|TENNIS
|4 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-WTA; Doha-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP Early Rounds
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-WTA; Doha-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP Early Rounds
|4 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Dubai-WTA; Doha-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Dubai-WTA; Doha-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP Early Rounds ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.