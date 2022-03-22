|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Wednesday, March 23
|CHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
NHLN — CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game: From Kitchener, Ontario
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|2 p.m.
ACCN — Presbyterian at Duke
|5 p.m.
ACCN — Kennesaw St. at Georgia Tech
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|4 p.m.
ESPN2 — CBI Tournament: TBD, Championship, Daytona Beach, Fla.
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: Wake Forest at Texas A&M, Quarterfinal
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: Washington St. at BYU, Quarterfinal
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — NCAA Division II Tournament: Glenville St. vs. Grand Valley St., Semifinal, Birmingham, Ala.
|8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — NCAA Division II Tournament: W. Washington vs. North Georgia, Semifinal, Birmingham, Ala.
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
|6 p.m.
BTN — Penn at Maryland
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Sacramento St. at California
|6 p.m.
SECN — Clemson at Georgia
|GOLF
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play - Day 1, Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas
|4 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, First Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar
|MLB BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta, North Port, Fla.
|3 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz.
|8 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Milwaukee vs. Cincinnati, Goodyear, Ariz.
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6:45 p.m.
ESPN — Brooklyn at Memphis
|9:05 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at LA Lakers
|NHL HOCKEY
|6:30 p.m.
TNT — Pittsburgh at Buffalo
|9 p.m.
TNT — Chicago at Anaheim
|TENNIS
|10 a.m.
TENNIS — Miami Open-WTA/ATP Early Rounds ---
