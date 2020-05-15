Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, May 16
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.

ESPN2 — eSports: The Race All-Star Series, All-Star Cup

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — ABB Formula E: Race at Home Challenge

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — iRacing Series: Supercross iRacing

HORSE RACING
12 p.m

FS2 — America's Day at the Races

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — America's Day at the Races

5 p.m.

FS2 — America's Day at the Races

NBCSN — Trackside Live!

KBO BASEBALL
2:55 a.m.

ESPN — Doosan at Kia

11:55 p.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — Kiwoom at LG

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Jacksonville, Fla.

8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris (heavyweights), Jacksonville, Fla.

NFL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.

ESPN2 — EA Sports: Madden NFL 20 Bowl

RODEO
7 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Lucas Oil Invitational, Guthrie, Okla.

SOCCER (MEN'S)
8:20 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at Borussia Dortmund

FS2 — Bundesliga: Freiburg at RB Leipzig

11:20 a.m.

FS1 — Bundelsiga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at Eintracht Frankfurt ---

Sunday, May 17
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Real Heroes 400, Darlington Raceway, Darlington County, S.C.

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — America's Day at the Races

1 p.m.

FS1 — America's Day at the Races

5 p.m.

FS2 — America's Day at the Races

NBCSN — Trackside Live!

GOLF
1 p.m.

GOLF — TaylorMade Driving Relief: Rory McIlroy/Dustin Johnson vs. Rickie Fowler/Matthew Wolff, Juno Beach, Fla.

NBC — TaylorMade Driving Relief: Rory McIlroy/Dustin Johnson vs. Rickie Fowler/Matthew Wolff, Juno Beach, Fla.

NBCSN — TaylorMade Driving Relief: Rory McIlroy/Dustin Johnson vs. Rickie Fowler/Matthew Wolff, Juno Beach, Fla.

RODEO
1 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Lucas Oil Invitational, Guthrie, Okla.

6 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Lucas Oil Invitational, Guthrie, Okla.

SOCCER (MEN'S)
8:20 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: FSV Mainz at Köln

10:50 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at FC Union Berlin

5 p.m.

FS1 — eMLS Tournament Special ---

Monday, May 18
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN2 — TBA

SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:30 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Werder Bremen ---

Tuesday, May 19
AUTO RACING
7 p.m.

CBSSN — World of Outlaws iRacing: The eDirt Racing Shootout

KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NBA2K League ---

