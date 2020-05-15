|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, May 16
|AUTO RACING
|11 a.m.
ESPN2 — eSports: The Race All-Star Series, All-Star Cup
|2:30 p.m.
FS2 — ABB Formula E: Race at Home Challenge
|3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — iRacing Series: Supercross iRacing
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
|1:30 p.m.
FS1 — America's Day at the Races
|5 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
NBCSN — Trackside Live!
|KBO BASEBALL
|2:55 a.m.
ESPN — Doosan at Kia
|11:55 p.m. (Sunday)
ESPN — Kiwoom at LG
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|5 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Jacksonville, Fla.
|8 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris (heavyweights), Jacksonville, Fla.
|NFL FOOTBALL
|4 p.m.
ESPN2 — EA Sports: Madden NFL 20 Bowl
|RODEO
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Lucas Oil Invitational, Guthrie, Okla.
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|8:20 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at Borussia Dortmund
FS2 — Bundesliga: Freiburg at RB Leipzig
|11:20 a.m.
FS1 — Bundelsiga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at Eintracht Frankfurt ---
|Sunday, May 17
|AUTO RACING
|2:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Real Heroes 400, Darlington Raceway, Darlington County, S.C.
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
|1 p.m.
FS1 — America's Day at the Races
|5 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
NBCSN — Trackside Live!
|GOLF
|1 p.m.
GOLF — TaylorMade Driving Relief: Rory McIlroy/Dustin Johnson vs. Rickie Fowler/Matthew Wolff, Juno Beach, Fla.
NBC — TaylorMade Driving Relief: Rory McIlroy/Dustin Johnson vs. Rickie Fowler/Matthew Wolff, Juno Beach, Fla.
NBCSN — TaylorMade Driving Relief: Rory McIlroy/Dustin Johnson vs. Rickie Fowler/Matthew Wolff, Juno Beach, Fla.
|RODEO
|1 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Lucas Oil Invitational, Guthrie, Okla.
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Lucas Oil Invitational, Guthrie, Okla.
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|8:20 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: FSV Mainz at Köln
|10:50 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at FC Union Berlin
|5 p.m.
FS1 — eMLS Tournament Special ---
|Monday, May 18
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m. (Tuesday)
ESPN2 — TBA
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|1:30 p.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Werder Bremen ---
|Tuesday, May 19
|AUTO RACING
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — World of Outlaws iRacing: The eDirt Racing Shootout
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
|4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN2 — TBA
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NBA2K League ---
