Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, June 27
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
10 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Brisbane

3 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — AFL: North Melbourne at Hawthorn

AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Pocono Organics 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

1 p.m.

FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Road America, Elkhart, Wis.

2:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pocono Organics 325, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Race All-Star Series

BOXING
10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank: Miguel Berchelt vs. Eleazar Valenzuela (Junior Lightweights), Mexico City

GOLF
12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

5 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Utah Championship, Third Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — America's Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS1 — America's Day at the Races

4 p.m.

NBC — Breeders' Cup: Challenge Series, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

5 p.m.

NBCSN — Trackside Live!

KBO BASEBALL
2:55 a.m.

ESPN — NC at Doosan

2:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — NC at Doosan

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker (Lightweights), Las Vegas

RODEO
9 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas

RUGBY
2 a.m.

ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Dunedin at Auckland

2:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Gold Coast at Brisbane

4:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Parramatta

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Christchurch

SOCCER (MEN'S)
6:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Aston Villa

8:20 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at VfL Wolfsburg

FS2 — Bundesliga: Hoffenheim at Borussia Dortmund

11:25 a.m.

ESPN — FA Cup: Manchester United at Norwich City, Quarterfinal

12:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Torino at Cagliari

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
11:30 a.m.

CBS — NWSL: Challenge Cup: North Carolina vs. Portland FC, Preliminary Round, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah

TENNIS
7 a.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Singles Semifinals & Doubles Final

11:30 a.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1 Round Robin

2 p.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1 Round Robin

3 p.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 5 Credit One Bank Invitational ---

Sunday, June 28
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: North Melbourne at Hawthorn

AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pocono Green 225, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Road America, Elkhart, Wis.

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pocono 350, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

GOLF
12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

5 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — America's Day at the Races

1 p.m.

FS1 — America's Day at the Races

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Trackside Live!

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — America's Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL
2:55 a.m.

ESPN — NC at Doosan

RODEO
10 a.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas

12 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN'S)
6:55 a.m.

ESPN — FA Cup: Arsenal at Sheffield United, Quarterfinal

10:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Watford

12:25 p.m.

ESPN — Serie A: Hellas Verona at Sassuolo

TENNIS
7 a.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Singles 3rd Place & Final

10:30 a.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1 Round Robin

2 p.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1 Round Robin

3 p.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 6 Credit One Bank Invitational ---

Monday, June 29
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN — TBA ---

Tuesday, June 30
BOXING
7 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank: Alex Saucedo vs. Sonny Fredrickson (Junior Welterweights), Las Vegas

KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN — TBA ---

