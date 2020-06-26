|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, June 27
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|10 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Brisbane
|3 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — AFL: North Melbourne at Hawthorn
|AUTO RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Pocono Organics 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
|1 p.m.
FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Road America, Elkhart, Wis.
|2:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pocono Organics 325, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Race All-Star Series
|BOXING
|10 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank: Miguel Berchelt vs. Eleazar Valenzuela (Junior Lightweights), Mexico City
|GOLF
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
|2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
|5 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Utah Championship, Third Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
|2 p.m.
FS1 — America's Day at the Races
|4 p.m.
NBC — Breeders' Cup: Challenge Series, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
|5 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live!
|KBO BASEBALL
|2:55 a.m.
ESPN — NC at Doosan
|2:55 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN — NC at Doosan
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|5 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
|7 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker (Lightweights), Las Vegas
|RODEO
|9 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas
|RUGBY
|2 a.m.
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Dunedin at Auckland
|2:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Gold Coast at Brisbane
|4:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Parramatta
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Christchurch
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Aston Villa
|8:20 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at VfL Wolfsburg
FS2 — Bundesliga: Hoffenheim at Borussia Dortmund
|11:25 a.m.
ESPN — FA Cup: Manchester United at Norwich City, Quarterfinal
|12:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Torino at Cagliari
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|11:30 a.m.
CBS — NWSL: Challenge Cup: North Carolina vs. Portland FC, Preliminary Round, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
|TENNIS
|7 a.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Singles Semifinals & Doubles Final
|11:30 a.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1 Round Robin
|2 p.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1 Round Robin
|3 p.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 5 Credit One Bank Invitational ---
|Sunday, June 28
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|3 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: North Melbourne at Hawthorn
|AUTO RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pocono Green 225, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
|1:30 p.m.
FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Road America, Elkhart, Wis.
|3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pocono 350, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
|GOLF
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
|2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
|5 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
|1 p.m.
FS1 — America's Day at the Races
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live!
|5:30 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
|KBO BASEBALL
|2:55 a.m.
ESPN — NC at Doosan
|RODEO
|10 a.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas
|12 p.m.
CBS — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6:55 a.m.
ESPN — FA Cup: Arsenal at Sheffield United, Quarterfinal
|10:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Watford
|12:25 p.m.
ESPN — Serie A: Hellas Verona at Sassuolo
|TENNIS
|7 a.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Singles 3rd Place & Final
|10:30 a.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1 Round Robin
|2 p.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1 Round Robin
|3 p.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 6 Credit One Bank Invitational ---
|Monday, June 29
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m. (Tuesday)
ESPN — TBA ---
|Tuesday, June 30
|BOXING
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank: Alex Saucedo vs. Sonny Fredrickson (Junior Welterweights), Las Vegas
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN — TBA
|4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN — TBA ---
