|Saturday, April 25
|AUTO RACING
|9:30 a.m.
FS1 — ABB FIA Formula E: Race at Home Challenge, Race 1
|11 a.m.
ESPN2 — eSports: The Race All-Star Series, All-Star Cup
|1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: iRacing Challenge, virtual Circuit of the Americas
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS1 — America's Day at the Races
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live!
|NFL FOOTBALL
|11 a.m.
ABC — 2020 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7
ESPN — 2020 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7
NFLN — 2020 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7 ---
|Sunday, April 26
|AUTO RACING
|12 p.m.
FOX — eNASCAR iRacing: The Pro Invitational Series, virtual Talladega Superspeedway
FS1 — eNASCAR iRacing: The Pro Invitational Series, virtual Talladega Superspeedway
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
|1:30 p.m.
FS1 — America's Day at the Races
|5:30 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live!
|NFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — EA Sports: Madden NFL 20, Last Chance Qualifier
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
FS1 — eMLS Tournament Special: Week 2 ---
