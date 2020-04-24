Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, April 25
AUTO RACING
9:30 a.m.

FS1 — ABB FIA Formula E: Race at Home Challenge, Race 1

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — eSports: The Race All-Star Series, All-Star Cup

1:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: iRacing Challenge, virtual Circuit of the Americas

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS1 — America's Day at the Races

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Trackside Live!

NFL FOOTBALL
11 a.m.

ABC — 2020 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7

ESPN — 2020 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7

NFLN — 2020 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7 ---

Sunday, April 26
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.

FOX — eNASCAR iRacing: The Pro Invitational Series, virtual Talladega Superspeedway

FS1 — eNASCAR iRacing: The Pro Invitational Series, virtual Talladega Superspeedway

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS2 — America's Day at the Races

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — America's Day at the Races

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — America's Day at the Races

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Trackside Live!

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

ESPN2 — EA Sports: Madden NFL 20, Last Chance Qualifier

SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 p.m.

FS1 — eMLS Tournament Special: Week 2 ---

