|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, March 31
NO LIVE/TAPED GAMES SCHEDULED ---
Gloria Sargent, 75, of Clinton passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Full obituary will be in Wednesday's paper. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family.
Kenneth Hagge, age 90 of Clinton, died Friday, March 27th. In following Kenneth's wishes cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.