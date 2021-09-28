Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, September 29
BASEBALL
6 p.m.

FS1 — Congressional Game for Charity: From Washington

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Ohio St.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at Georgia

7 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Pittsburgh

BTN — Penn St. at Maryland

SECN — Auburn at Tennessee

FUTSAL
12 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA World Cup: Brazil vs. Argentina, Semifinal, Kaunas, Lithuania

MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.

MLBN — Washington at Colorado

6 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Toronto

9p.m.

ESPN — San Diego at LA Dodgers

NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: New Jersey at Washington

SOCCER (MEN'S)
2 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF League: Plaza Amador vs. Santos de Guápiles, Round 16 Leg 2, Panama City, Panama

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Campeones Cup: Cruz Azul at Columbus Crew SC

7 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF League: Alianza FC vs. Comunicaciones FC, Round 16 Leg 2, San Salvador, El Salvador

9:30 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF League: Real Estelí F.C. vs. C.D. Marathón, Round 16 Leg 2, Estelí, Nicaragua

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — Chicago-WTA, San Diego-ATP, Sofia-ATP & Nur-Sultan-WTA Early Rounds

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Chicago-WTA, San Diego-ATP, Sofia-ATP & Nur-Sultan-WTA Early Rounds

7:30 p.m.

TENNIS — San-Diego-ATP Early Rounds

1 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Chicago-WTA, San Diego-ATP, Sofia-ATP & Nur-Sultan-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Chicago-WTA, San Diego-ATP, Sofia-ATP & Nur-Sultan-WTA Early Rounds ---

Tags

Trending Video