Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, December 31
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
11 a.m.

CBSSN — Hofstra at Elon

SECN — High Point at Kentucky

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Washington St.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.

ESPN — The Gator Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Rutgers, Jacksonville, Fla.

11 a.m.

CBS — The Sun Bowl: Washington St. vs. Cent. Michigan, El, Paso, Texas

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas

ESPN2 — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (Command Center)

ESPNEWS — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (All-22)

ESPNU — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (SkyCast)

SECN — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (Alabama Radio)

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami

ESPN2 — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami (Command Center)

ESPNEWS — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami (All-22)

ESPNU — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami (SkyCast)

SECN — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami (Georgia Radio)

HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
6 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Finland, Group A, Edmonton, Alberta

8:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Russia, Group B, Red Deer, Alberta

NBA BASKETBALL
9:30 p.m.

NBATV — Portland at LA Lakers

TENNIS
5 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage

12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage

5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage ---

Saturday, January 1
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
11 a.m.

CBS — Memphis at Wichita St.

ESPNU — West Virginia at Texas

FS1 — Creighton at Marquette

1 p.m.

CBS — Villanova at Seton Hall

ESPNU — Baylor at Iowa St.

FS1 — Providence at DePaul

2 p.m.

FOX — Arizona St. at UCLA

3 p.m.

CBS — San Diego St. at UNLV

ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech

FS1 — Butler at UConn

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Wake Forest at Miami

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Kansas St. at Oklahoma

8 p.m.

FS1 — New Mexico at Nevada

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.

ESPN2 — The Outback Bowl: Penn St. vs. Arkansas, Tampa, Fla.

12 p.m.

ABC — The Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky, Orlando, Fla.

12:10 p.m.

ESPN — The Fiesta Bowl: Oklahoma St. vs. Notre Dame, Glendale, Ariz.

4:10 p.m.

ESPN — The Rose Bowl: Utah vs. Ohio St., Pasadena, Calif.

ESPN2 — The Rose Bowl: Utah vs. Ohio St., Pasadena, Calif.

7:50 p.m.

ESPN — The Sugar Bowl: Baylor vs. Mississippi, New Orleans

ESPN2 — The Sugar Bowl: Baylor vs. Mississippi, New Orleans

NHL HOCKEY
6p.m.

TNT — St. Louis at Minnesota

SOCCER (MEN'S)
9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Watford

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Crystal Palace ---

Sunday, January 2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
1 p.m.

ESPNU — UCF at SMU

1:30 p.m.

USA — Davidson at VCU

4 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona at Southern Cal

ESPN2 — Houston at Temple

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Loyola of Chicago at S. Illinois

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.

ESPNU — Temple at UCF

FS1 — Providence at Butler

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maryland at Indiana

3 p.m.

ESPNU — West Virginia at Iowa St.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

ESPN — All-Star Game

HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Giants at Chicago, Kansas City at Baltimore, Miami at Tennessee, Jacksonville at New England

FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Buffalo, Las Vegas at Indianapolis, Carolina at New Orleans, Tampa Bay at NY Jets, Philadelphia at Washington

3:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Denver at LA Chargers, Houston at San Francisco

3:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Dallas, Detroit at Seattle, LA Rams at Baltimore

7:20 p.m.

NBC — Minnesota at Green Bay

SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Everton

10:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Chelsea ---

Trending Video