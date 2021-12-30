|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, December 31
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|11 a.m.
CBSSN — Hofstra at Elon
SECN — High Point at Kentucky
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|11 a.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan
|9 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Washington St.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|10 a.m.
ESPN — The Gator Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Rutgers, Jacksonville, Fla.
|11 a.m.
CBS — The Sun Bowl: Washington St. vs. Cent. Michigan, El, Paso, Texas
|1:30 p.m.
ESPN — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas
ESPN2 — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (Command Center)
ESPNEWS — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (All-22)
ESPNU — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (SkyCast)
SECN — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (Alabama Radio)
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami
ESPN2 — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami (Command Center)
ESPNEWS — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami (All-22)
ESPNU — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami (SkyCast)
SECN — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami (Georgia Radio)
|HORSE RACING
|1:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Finland, Group A, Edmonton, Alberta
|8:30 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Russia, Group B, Red Deer, Alberta
|NBA BASKETBALL
|9:30 p.m.
NBATV — Portland at LA Lakers
|TENNIS
|5 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage
|12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage
|5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage ---
|Saturday, January 1
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|11 a.m.
CBS — Memphis at Wichita St.
ESPNU — West Virginia at Texas
FS1 — Creighton at Marquette
|1 p.m.
CBS — Villanova at Seton Hall
ESPNU — Baylor at Iowa St.
FS1 — Providence at DePaul
|2 p.m.
FOX — Arizona St. at UCLA
|3 p.m.
CBS — San Diego St. at UNLV
ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech
FS1 — Butler at UConn
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Wake Forest at Miami
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Kansas St. at Oklahoma
|8 p.m.
FS1 — New Mexico at Nevada
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|11 a.m.
ESPN2 — The Outback Bowl: Penn St. vs. Arkansas, Tampa, Fla.
|12 p.m.
ABC — The Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky, Orlando, Fla.
|12:10 p.m.
ESPN — The Fiesta Bowl: Oklahoma St. vs. Notre Dame, Glendale, Ariz.
|4:10 p.m.
ESPN — The Rose Bowl: Utah vs. Ohio St., Pasadena, Calif.
ESPN2 — The Rose Bowl: Utah vs. Ohio St., Pasadena, Calif.
|7:50 p.m.
ESPN — The Sugar Bowl: Baylor vs. Mississippi, New Orleans
ESPN2 — The Sugar Bowl: Baylor vs. Mississippi, New Orleans
|NHL HOCKEY
|6p.m.
TNT — St. Louis at Minnesota
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Watford
|11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Crystal Palace ---
|Sunday, January 2
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|1 p.m.
ESPNU — UCF at SMU
|1:30 p.m.
USA — Davidson at VCU
|4 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona at Southern Cal
ESPN2 — Houston at Temple
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Loyola of Chicago at S. Illinois
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|11 a.m.
ESPNU — Temple at UCF
FS1 — Providence at Butler
|12 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Maryland at Indiana
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — West Virginia at Iowa St.
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
ESPN — All-Star Game
|HORSE RACING
|1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|NFL FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Giants at Chicago, Kansas City at Baltimore, Miami at Tennessee, Jacksonville at New England
FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Buffalo, Las Vegas at Indianapolis, Carolina at New Orleans, Tampa Bay at NY Jets, Philadelphia at Washington
|3:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Denver at LA Chargers, Houston at San Francisco
|3:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Dallas, Detroit at Seattle, LA Rams at Baltimore
|7:20 p.m.
NBC — Minnesota at Green Bay
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|8 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Everton
|10:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Chelsea ---
