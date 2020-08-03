Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, August 4
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Brisbane at Richmond

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

FS1 — AFL: Melbourne at Adelaide

KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.

ESPN — LG at Kia

4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN — NC at Hanwha

LACROSSE
9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — PLL: Archers vs. Atlas, Elimination Playoff I, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah

MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.

MLBN — St. Louis at Detroit

1 p.m.

ESPN — Pittsburgh at Minnesota

5 p.m.

MLBN — Cleveland at Cincinnati

6 p.m.

ESPN — NY Mets at Washington

9 p.m.

ESPN — LA Angels at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL
12:30 p.m.

NBATV — Seeding Games: Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.

NBATV — Seeding Games: Phoenix vs. LA Clippers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Seeding Games: Boston vs. Miami, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

8 p.m.

TNT — Seeding Games: Houston vs. Portland, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY
11 a.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Florida vs. NY Islanders, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

1:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Arizona vs. Nashville, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

NHLN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Arizona vs. Nashville, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Columbus vs. Toronto, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Calgary vs. Winnipeg, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

NHLN - Western Conference Qualifying Round: Calgary vs. Winnipeg, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Carolina vs. NY Rangers, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

9:45 p.m.

USA — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Minnesota vs. Vancouver, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

TENNIS
9 a.m.

TENNIS — Palermo-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phoenix vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Connecticut vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. ---

