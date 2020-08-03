|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, August 4
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Brisbane at Richmond
|5 a.m. (Wednesday)
FS1 — AFL: Melbourne at Adelaide
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN — LG at Kia
|4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN — NC at Hanwha
|LACROSSE
|9:30 p.m.
NBCSN — PLL: Archers vs. Atlas, Elimination Playoff I, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
|MLB BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
MLBN — St. Louis at Detroit
|1 p.m.
ESPN — Pittsburgh at Minnesota
|5 p.m.
MLBN — Cleveland at Cincinnati
|6 p.m.
ESPN — NY Mets at Washington
|9 p.m.
ESPN — LA Angels at Seattle
|NBA BASKETBALL
|12:30 p.m.
NBATV — Seeding Games: Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|3 p.m.
NBATV — Seeding Games: Phoenix vs. LA Clippers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|5:30 p.m.
TNT — Seeding Games: Boston vs. Miami, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|8 p.m.
TNT — Seeding Games: Houston vs. Portland, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|NHL HOCKEY
|11 a.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Florida vs. NY Islanders, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
|1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Arizona vs. Nashville, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
NHLN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Arizona vs. Nashville, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Columbus vs. Toronto, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
|5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Calgary vs. Winnipeg, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
NHLN - Western Conference Qualifying Round: Calgary vs. Winnipeg, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
|7 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Carolina vs. NY Rangers, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
|9:45 p.m.
USA — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Minnesota vs. Vancouver, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
|TENNIS
|9 a.m.
TENNIS — Palermo-WTA Early Rounds
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Phoenix vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Connecticut vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. ---
