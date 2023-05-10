(All times Eastern)
Thursday, May 11
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Richmond
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Auburn at Mississippi
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Florida St., Quarterfinal, South Bend, Ind.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Auburn, Quarterfinal, Fayetteville, Ark.
12 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Minnesota, Quarterfinal, Urbana, Ill.
1 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Utah, First Round, Tucson, Ari.
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Louisville, Quarterfinal, South Bend, Ind.
2 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Georgia, Quarterfinal, Fayetteville, Ark.
2:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Indiana, Quarterfinal, Urbana, Ill.
3:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon St. vs. Washington, First Round, Tucson, Ari.
5 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Duke, Quarterfinal, South Bend, Ind.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Arkansas, Quarterfinal, Fayetteville, Ark.
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Northwestern, Quarterfinal, Urbana, Ill.
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. UCLA, First Round, Tucson, Ari.
7:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: North Carolina vs. Clemson, Quarterfinal South Bend, Ind.
8 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Nebraska, Quarterfinal, Urbana, Ill.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Quarterfinal, Fayetteville, Ark.
9:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon vs. Stanford, First Round, Tucson, Ari.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, First Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Schilde, Belgium
10:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, First Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, First Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, First Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Minnesota OR NY Mets at Cincinnati (12:30 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees
10 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Philadelphia, Game 6
10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Phoenix, Game 6
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New Jersey at Carolina, Game 5
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Seattle at Dallas, Game 5
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds
