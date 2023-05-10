(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, May 11

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Richmond

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Auburn at Mississippi

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Florida St., Quarterfinal, South Bend, Ind.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Auburn, Quarterfinal, Fayetteville, Ark.

12 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Minnesota, Quarterfinal, Urbana, Ill.

1 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Utah, First Round, Tucson, Ari.

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Louisville, Quarterfinal, South Bend, Ind.

2 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Georgia, Quarterfinal, Fayetteville, Ark.

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Indiana, Quarterfinal, Urbana, Ill.

3:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon St. vs. Washington, First Round, Tucson, Ari.

5 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Duke, Quarterfinal, South Bend, Ind.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Arkansas, Quarterfinal, Fayetteville, Ark.

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Northwestern, Quarterfinal, Urbana, Ill.

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. UCLA, First Round, Tucson, Ari.

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: North Carolina vs. Clemson, Quarterfinal South Bend, Ind.

8 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Nebraska, Quarterfinal, Urbana, Ill.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Quarterfinal, Fayetteville, Ark.

9:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon vs. Stanford, First Round, Tucson, Ari.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, First Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Schilde, Belgium

10:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, First Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, First Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, First Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Minnesota OR NY Mets at Cincinnati (12:30 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees

10 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Philadelphia, Game 6

10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Phoenix, Game 6

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New Jersey at Carolina, Game 5

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Seattle at Dallas, Game 5

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds

Tags

Trending Video