Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, January 23
BIATHLON
12 a.m. (Friday)

NBCSN — IBU World Cup: Men's 20km Individual, Pokljuka, Slovenia (taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Delaware at Hofstra

FS1 — Minnesota at Ohio State

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Belmont at Murray State

ESPNU — Florida International at Old Dominion

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Utah

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Valparaiso at Missouri State

FS1 — Michigan State at Indiana

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Connecticut at Houston

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington State at Colorado

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — San Francisco at St. Mary's

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Southern California at Oregon

FS1 — UCLA at Oregon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Miami

BTN — Indiana at Penn State

6 p.m.

ESPN — Tennessee at Connecticut

SECN — Georgia at Arkansas

7 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Syracuse

BTN — Ohio State at Iowa

8 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi State at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m.

ESPNU — The Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.

3 p.m.

ESPNU — The Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.

FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Championships: Pairs Short Program, Greensboro, N.C.

6 p.m.

NBCSN — European Championships: Men's Free Skate Competition, Graz, Austria (taped)

8 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Championships: Ladies Short Program, Greensboro, N.C.

GOLF
10:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, First Round, Palm Beach, Fla.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, First Round, San Diego

1:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Second Round, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

TNT — LA Lakers at Brooklyn

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Portland

SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Wolverhampton

TENNIS
2 a.m.

ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia (taped)

6 p.m.

TENNIS — The Australian Open: Third Round, Melbourne, Australia

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Third Round, Melbourne, Australia

2 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Third Round, Melbourne, Australia

X GAMES
9 p.m.

ESPN — X Games Aspen 2020: Snowboarding, Ski Knuckle Huck, Aspen, Colo. 

