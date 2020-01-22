|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Thursday, January 23
|BIATHLON
|12 a.m. (Friday)
NBCSN — IBU World Cup: Men's 20km Individual, Pokljuka, Slovenia (taped)
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Delaware at Hofstra
FS1 — Minnesota at Ohio State
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Belmont at Murray State
ESPNU — Florida International at Old Dominion
|7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Utah
|7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Valparaiso at Missouri State
FS1 — Michigan State at Indiana
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Connecticut at Houston
|9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington State at Colorado
|9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — San Francisco at St. Mary's
|10 p.m.
ESPNU — Southern California at Oregon
FS1 — UCLA at Oregon
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|5 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Miami
BTN — Indiana at Penn State
|6 p.m.
ESPN — Tennessee at Connecticut
SECN — Georgia at Arkansas
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Syracuse
BTN — Ohio State at Iowa
|8 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi State at Vanderbilt
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|12:30 p.m.
ESPNU — The Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — The Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.
|FIGURE SKATING
|4 p.m.
NBCSN — U.S. Championships: Pairs Short Program, Greensboro, N.C.
|6 p.m.
NBCSN — European Championships: Men's Free Skate Competition, Graz, Austria (taped)
|8 p.m.
NBCSN — U.S. Championships: Ladies Short Program, Greensboro, N.C.
|GOLF
|10:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, First Round, Palm Beach, Fla.
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, First Round, San Diego
|1:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Second Round, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
TNT — LA Lakers at Brooklyn
|9:30 p.m.
TNT — Dallas at Portland
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|1:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Wolverhampton
|TENNIS
|2 a.m.
ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia (taped)
|6 p.m.
TENNIS — The Australian Open: Third Round, Melbourne, Australia
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Third Round, Melbourne, Australia
|2 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Third Round, Melbourne, Australia
|X GAMES
|9 p.m.
ESPN — X Games Aspen 2020: Snowboarding, Ski Knuckle Huck, Aspen, Colo.
