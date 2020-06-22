|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, June 23
|BOXING
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank: Andrew Moloney vs. Joshua Franco (Super Flyweights), Las Vegas
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN — Doosan at SK
|4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN — Hanwha at Samsung
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|11:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton at Leicester City
|12:25 p.m.
ESPN — Serie A: Cagliari at SPAL
|2:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham at Tottenham
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Serie A: Parma at Genoa
|TENNIS
|7 a.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Round Robin
|3 p.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 1 Credit One Bank Invitational ---
