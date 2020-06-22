Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, June 23
BOXING
7 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank: Andrew Moloney vs. Joshua Franco (Super Flyweights), Las Vegas

KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.

ESPN — Doosan at SK

4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN — Hanwha at Samsung

SOCCER (MEN'S)
11:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton at Leicester City

12:25 p.m.

ESPN — Serie A: Cagliari at SPAL

2:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham at Tottenham

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Serie A: Parma at Genoa

TENNIS
7 a.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Round Robin

3 p.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 1 Credit One Bank Invitational ---

