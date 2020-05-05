Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, May 6
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.

FS1 — Wednesday Night iRacing Series

KBO BASEBALL
4:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — Doosan at LG

4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN2 — NC at Samsung ---

Thursday, May 7

NO LIVE/TAPED GAMES SCHEDULED ---

Friday, May 8
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.

NBCSN — Trackside Live! ---

Saturday, May 9
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.

FS1 — ABB FIA Formula E: Race at Home Challenge, Race 3

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — eSports: The Race All-Star Series, All-Star Cup

1:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: iRacing Challenge

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS1 — America's Day at the Races

3p.m.

NBCSN — Trackside Live!

7 p.m.

FS2 — America's Day at the Races ---

Sunday, May 10
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.

FOX — eNASCAR iRacing: The Pro Invitational Series

FS1 — eNASCAR iRacing: The Pro Invitational Series

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS2 — America's Day at the Races

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — America's Day at the Races

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Trackside Live!

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — America's Day at the Races

SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 p.m.

FS1 — eMLS Tournament Special: Week 4 ---

