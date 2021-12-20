|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, December 21
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|1 p.m.
ACCN — Jacksonville at Pittsburgh
|4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Florida A&M at Arizona State
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Appalachian St. at North Carolina
BTN — Purdue Fort Wayne at Michigan
FS1 — Xavier at Villanova
PAC-12N — Fresno St. at Utah
SECN — Elon at Arkansas
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Kansas at Colorado
FS1 — UConn at Marquette
PAC-12N — Pepperdine at Oregon
|10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Nicholls St. at Oregon St.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Stanford at South Carolina
|8 p.m.
BTN — Oregon at Northwestern
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN — The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent St. vs. Wyoming, Boise, Idaho
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN — The Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. San Diego St., Frisco, Texas
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6:30 p.m.
TNT — Indiana at Miami
|9 p.m.
TNT — Phoenix at LA Lakers
|NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|1 p.m.
ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Motor City vs. Oklahoma City, Semifinal, Las Vegas
|2 p.m.
NBATV — Winter Showcase: Rio Grande Valley vs. Maine, Las Vegas
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — Winter Showcase: South Bay vs. Delaware, Semifinal, Las Vegas
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Santa Cruz vs. Lakeland, Las Vegas
|8:30 p.m.
NBATV — Winter Showcase: Salt Lake City vs. Cleveland, Las Vegas
|11:30 p.m.
NBATV — Winter Showcase: Westchester vs. Ciudad de México, Las Vegas
|NFL FOOTBALL
|6 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Rams, Washington at Philadelphia ---
