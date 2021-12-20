Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, December 21
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
1 p.m.

ACCN — Jacksonville at Pittsburgh

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Florida A&M at Arizona State

6 p.m.

ACCN — Appalachian St. at North Carolina

BTN — Purdue Fort Wayne at Michigan

FS1 — Xavier at Villanova

PAC-12N — Fresno St. at Utah

SECN — Elon at Arkansas

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kansas at Colorado

FS1 — UConn at Marquette

PAC-12N — Pepperdine at Oregon

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Nicholls St. at Oregon St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Stanford at South Carolina

8 p.m.

BTN — Oregon at Northwestern

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent St. vs. Wyoming, Boise, Idaho

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. San Diego St., Frisco, Texas

NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.

TNT — Indiana at Miami

9 p.m.

TNT — Phoenix at LA Lakers

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
1 p.m.

ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Motor City vs. Oklahoma City, Semifinal, Las Vegas

2 p.m.

NBATV — Winter Showcase: Rio Grande Valley vs. Maine, Las Vegas

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Winter Showcase: South Bay vs. Delaware, Semifinal, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Santa Cruz vs. Lakeland, Las Vegas

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Winter Showcase: Salt Lake City vs. Cleveland, Las Vegas

11:30 p.m. 

NBATV — Winter Showcase: Westchester vs. Ciudad de México, Las Vegas

NFL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Rams, Washington at Philadelphia ---

