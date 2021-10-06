Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, October 7
AUTO RACING
3:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at Tulane

ESPNU — Coastal Carolina at Arkansas St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at California

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Duke

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at Southern Cal

SECN — Alabama at Arkansas

7 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Clemson

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Iowa St. at Texas Tech

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Open de España, First Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, First Round, Mountain Ridge Golf Course, West Caldwell, N.J.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, First Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.

FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Chicago White Sox at Houston, Game 1

7 p.m.

FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Boston at Tampa Bay, Game 1

NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Toronto at Philadelphia

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Preseason: Miami at Houston

NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

FOX — LA Rams at Seattle

NFLN — LA Rams at Seattle

NHL HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Detroit

9 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Arizona at Vegas

SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Belgium vs. France, Semifinal, Turin, Italy

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: U.S. vs. Jamaica, Austin, Texas

TENNIS
12 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

TRIATHLON
6 p.m.

CBSSN — Super League: Championship Series, Elizabeth, N.J. (Taped) ---

Friday, October 8
AUTO RACING
4:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul

7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 2, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying

4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN — Temple at Cincinnati

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Morgan St. at Howard

9:15 p.m.

ESPN — Stanford at Arizona St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
2 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at TCU

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Open de España, Second Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Junior League Championship: First Round, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Second Round, Mountain Ridge Golf Course, West Caldwell, N.J.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, First Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Second Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL
3:30 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Division Series: TBD, Game 1

7:30 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Division Series: TBD, Game 1

SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: TBA ---

