|Thursday, October 7
|AUTO RACING
|3:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at Tulane
ESPNU — Coastal Carolina at Arkansas St.
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at California
|9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|5 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Duke
|6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Colorado at Southern Cal
SECN — Alabama at Arkansas
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Clemson
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Iowa St. at Texas Tech
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Open de España, First Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
|1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, First Round, Mountain Ridge Golf Course, West Caldwell, N.J.
|4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, First Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|3 p.m.
FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Chicago White Sox at Houston, Game 1
|7 p.m.
FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Boston at Tampa Bay, Game 1
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Toronto at Philadelphia
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Preseason: Miami at Houston
|NFL FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
FOX — LA Rams at Seattle
NFLN — LA Rams at Seattle
|NHL HOCKEY
|6:30 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Detroit
|9 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Arizona at Vegas
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Belgium vs. France, Semifinal, Turin, Italy
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: U.S. vs. Jamaica, Austin, Texas
|TENNIS
|12 p.m.
TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
|TRIATHLON
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Super League: Championship Series, Elizabeth, N.J. (Taped) ---
|Friday, October 8
|AUTO RACING
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul
|7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 2, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying
|4:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN — Temple at Cincinnati
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Morgan St. at Howard
|9:15 p.m.
ESPN — Stanford at Arizona St.
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|2 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma at TCU
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Open de España, Second Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
|10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Junior League Championship: First Round, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.
|11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Second Round, Mountain Ridge Golf Course, West Caldwell, N.J.
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, First Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.
|4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Second Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
|MLB BASEBALL
|3:30 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Division Series: TBD, Game 1
|7:30 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Division Series: TBD, Game 1
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: TBA ---
