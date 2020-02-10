Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, February 11
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn State at Purdue

6 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt

ESPN2 — North Carolina State at Syracuse

ESPNU — Mississippi State at Mississippi

SECN — Arkansas at Tennessee

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Rhode Island at Dayton

7 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Wake Forest

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Maryland

8 p.m.

ESPN — Michigan State at Illinois

ESPN2 — Notre Dame at Virginia

ESPNU — Oklahoma State at Kansas State

SECN — Missouri at Louisiana State

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah State at Colorado State

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — New Mexico at San Diego State

GOLF
3 a.m. (Wednesday)

GOLF — Women's Amateur: The Asia Pacific Championship, First Round, Pattaya, Thailand

NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

TNT — LA Clippers at Philadelphia

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Houston

NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.

NBCSN — Philadelphia at NY Islanders

TENNIS
2 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds

6:30 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP: The New York Open, Early Rounds, Uniondale, N.Y.

4 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds ---

