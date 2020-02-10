|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, February 11
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|5:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn State at Purdue
|6 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt
ESPN2 — North Carolina State at Syracuse
ESPNU — Mississippi State at Mississippi
SECN — Arkansas at Tennessee
|6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Rhode Island at Dayton
|7 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Wake Forest
|7:30 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Maryland
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Michigan State at Illinois
ESPN2 — Notre Dame at Virginia
ESPNU — Oklahoma State at Kansas State
SECN — Missouri at Louisiana State
|8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Utah State at Colorado State
|10 p.m.
ESPN2 — New Mexico at San Diego State
|GOLF
|3 a.m. (Wednesday)
GOLF — Women's Amateur: The Asia Pacific Championship, First Round, Pattaya, Thailand
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
TNT — LA Clippers at Philadelphia
|8:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Houston
|NHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
NBCSN — Philadelphia at NY Islanders
|TENNIS
|2 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds
|6:30 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP: The New York Open, Early Rounds, Uniondale, N.Y.
|4 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA
|5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds ---
