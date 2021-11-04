Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, November 5
AUTO RACING
12:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice ‥1, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

3 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

3:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice ‥2, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Lucas Oil 150, Playoffs Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
6 p.m.

SECN — Exhibition: Miles at Kentucky

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Louisville, Semifinal, Syracuse, N.Y.

1 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Iowa, Semifinal, Piscataway, N.J.

2:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Syracuse, N.Y.

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Piscataway, N.J.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m.

ESPNU — Princeton at Dartmouth

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at Boston College

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Utah at Stanford

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
6:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Michigan

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
4:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Clemson vs. Virginia, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Wake Forest vs. Florida St., Semifinal, Cary, N.C.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at Utah

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Washington

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at UCLA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
8 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas at Baylor

GOLF
3 a.m.

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Aramco Saudi Ladies International, First Round, Royal Greens G&CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia (Taped)

4 a.m.

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Third Round, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Second Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, First Round, Broken Sound Club; (Old Course), Boca Raton, Fla.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship, Second Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

3 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Aramco Saudi Ladies International, Second Round, Royal Greens G&CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia (Taped)

4 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Final Round, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

4 p.m.

NBCSN — Breeders' Cup World Championships: From Del Mar Racetrack, Del Mar, Calif.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 270: Peter Queally vs. Patricky Pitbull (Lightweights), Dublin

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — LUX: Fight League Challenge 18, Acapulco, Mexico

NBA BASKETBALL
6:45 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Milwaukee

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans at Golden State

RODEO
10 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: World Finals, Las Vegas

TENNIS
4:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Quarterfinals; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Semifinal Stage

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Quarterfinals; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Semifinal Stage ---

