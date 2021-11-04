|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, November 5
|AUTO RACING
|12:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice ‥1, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
|3:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice ‥2, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
|4 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
|7 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Lucas Oil 150, Playoffs Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
SECN — Exhibition: Miles at Kentucky
|COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
|12 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Louisville, Semifinal, Syracuse, N.Y.
|1 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Iowa, Semifinal, Piscataway, N.J.
|2:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Syracuse, N.Y.
|3:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Piscataway, N.J.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Princeton at Dartmouth
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at Boston College
|9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Utah at Stanford
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
|6:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Michigan
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|4:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Clemson vs. Virginia, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Wake Forest vs. Florida St., Semifinal, Cary, N.C.
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Colorado at Utah
|8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington St. at Washington
|10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern Cal at UCLA
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas at Baylor
|GOLF
|3 a.m.
GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Aramco Saudi Ladies International, First Round, Royal Greens G&CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia (Taped)
|4 a.m.
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Third Round, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
|7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Second Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal
|11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, First Round, Broken Sound Club; (Old Course), Boca Raton, Fla.
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship, Second Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
|3 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Aramco Saudi Ladies International, Second Round, Royal Greens G&CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia (Taped)
|4 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Final Round, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|4 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders' Cup World Championships: From Del Mar Racetrack, Del Mar, Calif.
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|4 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 270: Peter Queally vs. Patricky Pitbull (Lightweights), Dublin
|6:30 p.m.
FS2 — LUX: Fight League Challenge 18, Acapulco, Mexico
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6:45 p.m.
ESPN — New York at Milwaukee
|9:05 p.m.
ESPN — New Orleans at Golden State
|RODEO
|10 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: World Finals, Las Vegas
|TENNIS
|4:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Quarterfinals; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Semifinal Stage
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Quarterfinals; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Semifinal Stage ---
