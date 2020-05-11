|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, May 12
|AUTO RACING
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — World of Outlaws iRacing: The eDirt Racing Shootout
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — KT at NC
|4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN2 — SK at LG
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NBA2K League ---
|Wednesday, May 13
|AUTO RACING
|6 p.m.
FS1 — Wednesday Night iRacing Series ---
|Thursday, May 14
NO LIVE/TAPED GAMES SCHEDULED ---
|Friday, May 15
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live! ---
|Saturday, May 16
|AUTO RACING
|9 a.m.
FS1 — ABB FIA Formula E: Race at Home Challenge
|10 a.m.
ESPN2 — eSports: The Race All-Star Series, All-Star Cup
|12:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: iRacing Challenge
|2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Supercross iRacing
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS1 — America's Day at the Races
|5 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live! ---
|Sunday, May 17
|AUTO RACING
|2:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Race at Darlington, Darlington County, S.C.
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
|2 p.m.
FS1 — America's Day at the Races
|5 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live!
|5:30 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
|GOLF
|1 p.m.
GOLF — TaylorMade Driving Relief: Rory McIlroy/Dustin Johnson vs. Rickie Fowler/Matthew Wolff, Juno Beach, Fla.
NBC — TaylorMade Driving Relief: Rory McIlroy/Dustin Johnson vs. Rickie Fowler/Matthew Wolff, Juno Beach, Fla.
NBCSN — TaylorMade Driving Relief: Rory McIlroy/Dustin Johnson vs. Rickie Fowler/Matthew Wolff, Juno Beach, Fla.
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
FS1 — eMLS Tournament Special ---
