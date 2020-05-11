Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, May 12
AUTO RACING
7 p.m.

CBSSN — World of Outlaws iRacing: The eDirt Racing Shootout

KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — KT at NC

4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — SK at LG

NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NBA2K League ---

Wednesday, May 13
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.

FS1 — Wednesday Night iRacing Series ---

Thursday, May 14

NO LIVE/TAPED GAMES SCHEDULED ---

Friday, May 15
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS2 — America's Day at the Races

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Trackside Live! ---

Saturday, May 16
AUTO RACING
9 a.m.

FS1 — ABB FIA Formula E: Race at Home Challenge

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — eSports: The Race All-Star Series, All-Star Cup

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: iRacing Challenge

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Supercross iRacing

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS1 — America's Day at the Races

5 p.m.

NBCSN — Trackside Live! ---

Sunday, May 17
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Race at Darlington, Darlington County, S.C.

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS2 — America's Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS1 — America's Day at the Races

5 p.m.

NBCSN — Trackside Live!

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — America's Day at the Races

GOLF
1 p.m.

GOLF — TaylorMade Driving Relief: Rory McIlroy/Dustin Johnson vs. Rickie Fowler/Matthew Wolff, Juno Beach, Fla.

NBC — TaylorMade Driving Relief: Rory McIlroy/Dustin Johnson vs. Rickie Fowler/Matthew Wolff, Juno Beach, Fla.

NBCSN — TaylorMade Driving Relief: Rory McIlroy/Dustin Johnson vs. Rickie Fowler/Matthew Wolff, Juno Beach, Fla.

SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 p.m.

FS1 — eMLS Tournament Special ---

