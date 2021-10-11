|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, October 12
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Lafayette
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Davidson at Virginia Tech
BTN — Ohio St. at Indiana
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Houston at Chicago White Sox, Game 4
|4 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Division Series: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 4
|8 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Division Series: San Francisco at LA Dodgers, Game 4
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
NBATV — Toronto at Washington
|9:30 p.m.
TNT — Preseason: Golden State at LA Lakers
|NHL HOCKEY
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay
|9:15 p.m.
ESPN — Seattle at Vegas
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|130 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA World Cup Qualifying: Denmark vs. Austria, Group F, Copenhagen, Denmark
|TENNIS
|12 p.m.
TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP Third Round; WTA Round of 16 ---
