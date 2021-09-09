Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, September 10
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Melbourne, Preliminary Final

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Western at Port Adelaide, Preliminary Final

AUTO RACING
7:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice 1, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

10:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: Practice 2, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kansas at Coastal Carolina

7 p.m.

ACCN — NC A&T at Duke

8 p.m.

CBSSN — N. Dakota St. at Utah St.

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — UTEP at Boise St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
5:30 p.m.

BTN — NC State at Rutgers

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge: Minnesota vs. Stanford, Eugene, Ore.

7 p.m.

SECN — Baylor at Florida

8 p.m.

BTN — Kentucky at Wisconsin

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge: Penn St. at Oregon

GOLF
6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, Wentworth Club, London

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, First Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis

10:30 p.m.

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open, Second Round, Holzhäusern Golf Park, Holzhäusern, Switzerland (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
9 p.m.

ESPNU — Eastside Catholic (Wash.) at Valor Christian (Colo.)

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at Chicago Cubs

6 p.m.

MLBN — NY Yankees at NY Mets OR Milwaukee at Cleveland

RUGBY
2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: Sydney vs. Gold Coast, Elimination Final, Railway Estate, Australia

SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Orlando City SC at Atlanta United

9 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Tijuana

SWIMMING
1 p.m.

CBSSN — ISL: Match 5, Naples, Italy

TENNIS
11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

2 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Washington ---

