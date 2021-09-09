|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, September 10
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Melbourne, Preliminary Final
|4:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Western at Port Adelaide, Preliminary Final
|AUTO RACING
|7:25 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice 1, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
|10:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: Practice 2, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
|4:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Kansas at Coastal Carolina
|7 p.m.
ACCN — NC A&T at Duke
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — N. Dakota St. at Utah St.
|8:30 p.m.
FS1 — UTEP at Boise St.
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|5:30 p.m.
BTN — NC State at Rutgers
|6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge: Minnesota vs. Stanford, Eugene, Ore.
|7 p.m.
SECN — Baylor at Florida
|8 p.m.
BTN — Kentucky at Wisconsin
|9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge: Penn St. at Oregon
|GOLF
|6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, Wentworth Club, London
|2:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, First Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis
|10:30 p.m.
GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open, Second Round, Holzhäusern Golf Park, Holzhäusern, Switzerland (Taped)
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|9 p.m.
ESPNU — Eastside Catholic (Wash.) at Valor Christian (Colo.)
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at Chicago Cubs
|6 p.m.
MLBN — NY Yankees at NY Mets OR Milwaukee at Cleveland
|RUGBY
|2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: Sydney vs. Gold Coast, Elimination Final, Railway Estate, Australia
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Orlando City SC at Atlanta United
|9 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Tijuana
|SWIMMING
|1 p.m.
CBSSN — ISL: Match 5, Naples, Italy
|TENNIS
|11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
|2 p.m.
ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.
|6 p.m.
ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Washington ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.