|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Thursday, September 16
|AUTO RACING
|5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Bush's Beans 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — GT World Challenge Europe: The Endurance Cup, Nurburging, Germany (Taped)
|8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Ohio at Louisiana-Lafayette
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|6 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Missouri
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Clemson
|GOLF
|6:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open, First Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands
|2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.
|5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, First Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif.
|HORSE RACING
|1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|11 a.m.
MLBN — Colorado at Atlanta OR Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (12:30 p.m.)
|2:30 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at San Francisco OR LA Angels at Chicago White Sox
|5:30 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia (Joined in Progress) OR Detroit at Tampa Bay (7 p.m.)
|8 p.m.
MLBN — Houston at Texas (Joined in Progress)
|NFL FOOTBALL
|7:20 p.m.
NFLN — NY Giants at Washington
|RUGBY
|4:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL Playoffs: Manly Warringah vs. Sydney, Semifinal, South Mackay, Australia
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|9 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Monterrey at Cruz Azul, Semifinal Leg 2
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Paraguay, Cleveland
|TENNIS
|4 a.m.
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds
|10 a.m.
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds
|11 a.m.
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds
|4 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Quarterfinals
|5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Quarterfinals ---
