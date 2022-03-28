|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, March 29
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|6 p.m.
ACCN — UNC-Wilmington at North Carolina
SECN — Florida St. at Florida
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
ESPN — NIT Tournament: St. Bonaventure vs. Xavier, Semifinal, New York
|8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: Washington St. vs. Texas A&M, Semifinal, New York
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Harvard at Boston College
PAC-12N — Utah Valley at Utah
|HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
|8 p.m.
ESPN — McDonald's All-American Game: East vs. West, Chicago
|HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL'S)
|5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — McDonald's All-American Game: East vs. West, Chicago
|MLB BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Washington vs. Houston, West Palm Beach, Fla.
|3 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: LA Angels at Colorado, Scottsdale, Ariz.
|8 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Oakland at LA Dodgers, Glendale, Ariz.
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6:30 p.m.
TNT — LA Lakers at Dallas
|9 p.m.
TNT — Utah at LA Clippers
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifier - UEFA: Portugal vs. North Macedonia, Playoff Final, Porto, Portugal
|TENNIS
|10 a.m.
TENNIS — Miami Open-WTA Quarterfinals, ATP Early Rounds ---
