Tuesday, March 29
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.

ACCN — UNC-Wilmington at North Carolina

SECN — Florida St. at Florida

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
6 p.m.

ESPN — NIT Tournament: St. Bonaventure vs. Xavier, Semifinal, New York

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: Washington St. vs. Texas A&M, Semifinal, New York

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.

ACCN — Harvard at Boston College

PAC-12N — Utah Valley at Utah

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
8 p.m.

ESPN — McDonald's All-American Game: East vs. West, Chicago

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL'S)
5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — McDonald's All-American Game: East vs. West, Chicago

MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Washington vs. Houston, West Palm Beach, Fla.

3 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: LA Angels at Colorado, Scottsdale, Ariz.

8 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Oakland at LA Dodgers, Glendale, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.

TNT — LA Lakers at Dallas

9 p.m.

TNT — Utah at LA Clippers

SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifier - UEFA: Portugal vs. North Macedonia, Playoff Final, Porto, Portugal

TENNIS
10 a.m.

TENNIS — Miami Open-WTA Quarterfinals, ATP Early Rounds ---

