|Thursday, August 6
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|2:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Collingwood
|AUTO RACING
|7 a.m.
FS2 — FIA Formula E Championship: Qualifying, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin
|12 p.m.
FS2 — FIA Formula E Championship: The Berlin ePrix, Round 7, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin
|4:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Fromula One: Practice 1, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom
|GOLF
|9 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, First Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England
|12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, First Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
|3 p.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, First Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco
GOLF — U.S. Women's Amateur: Round of 16, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md.
|6 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, First Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore.
|HORSE RACING
|1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN — LG at Kia
|4:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN — Lotte at Doosan
|MLB BASEBALL
|12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Minnesota at Washington
|3 p.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at Seattle
|6p.m.
FOX — Chicago Cubs at Kansas City OR Houston at Arizona
|NBA BASKETBALL
|12:30 p.m.
NBATV — Seeding Games: New Orleans vs. Sacramento, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|3 p.m.
TNT — Seeding Games: Miami vs. Milwaukee, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|5:30 p.m.
TNT — Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|8 p.m.
TNT — Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Houston, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|NHL HOCKEY
|1:30 p.m.
NHLN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Vancouver vs. Minnesota, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Round Robin: Washington vs. Philadelphia, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
|5:30 p.m.
NHLN — Western Conference Round Robin: Vegas vs. St. Louis, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
|7 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Toronto vs. Columbus, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
|9:30 p.m.
CNBC — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Calgary vs. Winnipeg, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: TBD, Round of 16 Leg 2 (taped)
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLS is Back Tournament: Orlando City SC vs. Minnesota United, Semifinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|9 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Tijuana
|TENNIS
|9 a.m.
TENNIS — Palermo-WTA Early Rounds
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Seattle vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
|7 p.m.
NBATV — Connecticut vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Chicago vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
