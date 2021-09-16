Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, September 17
AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

CFL FOOTBALL
8:45 p.m.

ESPNEW — Toronto at Saskatchewan

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Boston College

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.

ESPN — UCF at Louisville

8 p.m.

FS1 — Maryland at Illinois

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
5:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Maryland

6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Wisconsin

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at LSU

FUTSAL
9:50 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Iran vs. U.S., Group F, Vilinius, Lithuania

GOLF
6:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open, Second Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Second Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif.

8:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, First Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — John Curtis (La.) at Edna Karr (La.)

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Bishop Gorman (Nev.) at Hamilton (Ariz.)

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.

FS2 — LUX Fight League: 16 Challenge, Mexico City

MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at Cincinnati OR Philadelphia at NY Mets

9 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at San Francisco OR Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee (Games Joined in Progress)

RUGBY
4:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL Playoffs: Manly Warringah vs. Sydney, Semifinal, South Mackay, Australia

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL Playoffs: Penrith vs. Parramatta, Semifinal, South Mackay, Australia

SOCCER (MEN'S)
2 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Newcastle United

6 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Inter Miami

TENNIS
4 a.m.

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Quarterfinals

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Quarterfinals

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Quarterfinals

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Quarterfinals

WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

CBSSN — Minnesota at Indiana

7 p.m.

NBATV — Las Vegas at Chicago

9 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Seattle ---

