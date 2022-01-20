|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, January 21
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|5 p.m.
CBSSN — Toledo at Ohio
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — St. Bonaventure at Duquesne
FS1 — Illinois at Maryland
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Kent St. at Buffalo
|8 p.m.
FS1 — Michigan St. at Wisconsin
|10 p.m.
FS1 — Fresno St. at Nevada
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Colorado at Arizona St.
|10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington (Joined in Progress)
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
|5 p.m.
SECN — Florida at Georgia
|6:30 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Alabama
|8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Utah
SECN — Arkansas at LSU
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Michigan at Minnesota
|9 p.m.
CBSSN — Colorado College at Denver
|COLLEGE WRESTLING
|5 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Michigan
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at NC State
|7 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Ohio St.
|GOLF
|11 a.m.
ESPN2 — The Latin America Amateur Championship: Second Round, El Camaleón Golf Club, LA Romana, Dominican Republic
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Second Round, Lake Nona G&CC, Orlando, Fla.
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Second Round, La Quinta Country Club, La Quinita, Calif.
|6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Second Round, Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii
|1 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Third Round, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL'S)
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — Sidwell Friends (D.C.) at Hopkins (Minn.)
|HORSE RACING
|1:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|LACROSSE (MEN'S)
|5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL: Georgia at Rochester
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:15 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago at Milwaukee
|NHL HOCKEY
|7:30 p.m.
NHLN — Minnesota at Chicago
|ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
|5 p.m.
FS2 — Playoff: Criollos de Caguas vs. Indios de Mayagüez, Final, Game 6 (If Necessary)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|2 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Norwich City at Watford
|TENNIS
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia
|X GAMES
|9:35 p.m.
ESPN — X Games Aspen 2022: Snowboarding, Aspen, Colo. ---
